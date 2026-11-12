India Weighs Replacing Ageing Wind Turbines To Raise Generation Arabian Post
The proposal has gained fresh attention following an assessment published on Tuesday by Climate Policy Initiative, which identifies opportunities to upgrade older installations across major wind-producing states. The research ranks Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu as the strongest candidates for early repowering efforts, although commercial and regulatory obstacles remain.
Repowering involves removing smaller turbines and installing modern equipment with taller towers, wider rotor diameters and greater generating capacity. The approach can increase electricity production at established locations, where wind resources, access roads and connections to the electricity network may already be available.
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