India Weighs Replacing Ageing Wind Turbines To Raise Generation Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> India is examining ways to replace ageing wind turbines with larger machines, seeking more electricity from established wind farms while avoiding some of the land acquisition difficulties slowing new renewable energy projects.

The proposal has gained fresh attention following an assessment published on Tuesday by Climate Policy Initiative, which identifies opportunities to upgrade older installations across major wind-producing states. The research ranks Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu as the strongest candidates for early repowering efforts, although commercial and regulatory obstacles remain.

Repowering involves removing smaller turbines and installing modern equipment with taller towers, wider rotor diameters and greater generating capacity. The approach can increase electricity production at established locations, where wind resources, access roads and connections to the electricity network may already be available.

<p>The National Institute of Wind Energy estimates that turbines rated below two megawatts represent approximately 25.4 gigawatts of potential repowering capacity across eight states. That figure describes existing capacity eligible for assessment, rather than additional electricity generation already secured or projects approved for replacement.</p> <p>Climate Policy Initiative said Maharashtra ranked highest in its readiness assessment, followed by Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka occupied subsequent positions, while Madhya Pradesh ranked lowest among the states evaluated. Its methodology considered wind resources at 150 metres, the scale of existing repowering opportunities, terrain suitability and the financial health of electricity distribution companies.</p> <p>The assessment comes as the government seeks to expand wind capacity substantially. Installed wind capacity reached approximately 58 gigawatts by July 2026, according to figures cited by the researchers, while planning projections envisage around 155 gigawatts by 2035. Achieving that expansion will require new projects alongside more productive use of existing sites.</p> See also India rebuts Musk allegations over Starlink launch delay <p>Land availability has become an important constraint, particularly where promising wind locations overlap with agricultural activity, settlements or infrastructure. Developers also face delays securing access routes and transmission connections. Upgrading operational wind farms could reduce the need for entirely new sites, although larger machines may still require revised land agreements, stronger foundations and additional grid investment.</p> <p>The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy established a national repowering and life-extension policy in December 2023. It permits replacement of turbines below two megawatts, equipment reaching the end of its design life and machines that fail applicable quality requirements. Projects may also qualify on commercial grounds after 15 years of operation.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Under the policy, repowering should increase annual electricity generation by at least 50 per cent compared with the existing installation. Refurbishment, an alternative to replacement, allows operators to extend equipment life through component upgrades, subject to safety and performance assessments.</p> <p>Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi asked industry associations in June to assess the country's ageing turbine fleet and identify replacement opportunities. He called on the Wind Independent Power Producers Association and the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association to submit their findings within 30 days. No comprehensive results of that exercise were established in the material available publicly.</p> <p>A separate assessment issued on 2 November by The Energy and Resources Institute identified repowering as one of several pathways for expanding wind generation. Its recommendations include preparing an inventory of existing turbines, identifying priority sites and developing coordinated replacement projects linked to transmission planning.</p> <p>The institute estimated theoretical onshore wind resources of approximately 1,210 gigawatts at a height of 150 metres and 2,934 gigawatts at 200 metres. Those resource estimates are not forecasts of economically viable installations and depend on subsequent site assessments, infrastructure and commercial conditions.</p> See also Delhi police detain protest organisers amid sweeping restrictions <p>Industry participants face practical difficulties in combining neighbouring turbine plots, negotiating with multiple owners and arranging electricity purchase contracts for upgraded projects. Existing supply agreements may offer prices that complicate investment decisions, while distribution companies must determine how additional generation will be purchased and settled. Financing must also account for dismantling costs, construction interruptions and whether older transmission equipment can accommodate substantially higher output from fewer turbines.</p> <p>The Global Wind Energy Council has identified land acquisition, right-of-way permissions, grid access and power purchase agreements among barriers to development. Its market assessment also anticipates continued interest in replacing older installations in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat.</p> <p>Gujarat's renewable energy policy already contains provisions addressing replacement of older turbines, including requirements tied to the operating life of projects. Implementation ultimately depends on site-specific approvals, ownership arrangements and the capacity of local electricity networks to absorb increased output.</p> <h2></h2>