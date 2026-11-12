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India Weighs Replacing Ageing Wind Turbines To Raise Generation Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-12 02:14:33

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> India is examining ways to replace ageing wind turbines with larger machines, seeking more electricity from established wind farms while avoiding some of the land acquisition difficulties slowing new renewable energy projects.

The proposal has gained fresh attention following an assessment published on Tuesday by Climate Policy Initiative, which identifies opportunities to upgrade older installations across major wind-producing states. The research ranks Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu as the strongest candidates for early repowering efforts, although commercial and regulatory obstacles remain.

Repowering involves removing smaller turbines and installing modern equipment with taller towers, wider rotor diameters and greater generating capacity. The approach can increase electricity production at established locations, where wind resources, access roads and connections to the electricity network may already be available.

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The Arabian Post

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