Hijack Warning Forces Air India Aircraft Into Isolation Arabian Post
All passengers were evacuated from the aircraft as security personnel launched an inspection following the discovery at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. The flight had been scheduled to depart at 10.20am.
Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh confirmed that the note warned the aircraft would be hijacked at 11.10am, prompting authorities to activate security procedures immediately.
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