Wellera And Capella Bring Together The Science Of Wellness And The Art Of Hospitality At Thailand's First Capella-Branded Residences Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> WellEra's vision for wellness-led residential living takes form through the Capella-branded residences, where BDMS' expertise in preventive healthcare and scientific wellness meets Capella's design sensibility and personalised hospitality.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2026 – WellEra, a THB 29 billion Wellness-Integrated Ecosystem developed by BDMS Wellness Clinic under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), is bringing its vision for wellness-led residential living to life through its collaboration with Capella Hotel Group, with Capella Residences Bangkok at WellEra as Thailand's first Capella-branded residences.

WellEra approaches residential living differently by bringing Scientific Wellness into the environment where everyday life happens. Drawing on more than five decades of medical experience and more than 20 years of preventive medicine expertise through BDMS Wellness Clinic, it connects medical science and preventive healthcare with the spaces and routines that shape daily life.

<p> Building on BDMS Wellness Clinic's 6S Strategy, WellEra extends the framework into“6S+ Surrounding”, adding physical-environment factors including air, water, light, sound and thermal comfort. Rather than treating wellness as a collection of amenities, these principles are embedded into everyday living through features such as MERV-14 air filtration, circadian-friendly lighting and STC-60 sound insulation.</p> <p>“BDMS has decades of expertise in healthcare and Scientific Wellness, but creating a residence requires a different kind of expertise - in hospitality and service excellence. That is why finding the right partner with genuine expertise was so important,” said <b> Dr. Tanupol Virunhagarun, Chief Executive Officer – Group 8 (BDMS Wellness Clinic, BDMS Wellness Resort, BDMS Silver), Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS)</b>.</p> See also Allianz Insurance Singapore Encourages Homeowners to Strengthen Their Home Protection as Residential Fires Continue to Rise <p> BDMS Wellness Clinic provides the medical and scientific wellness foundation, while Capella brings Precision in Living through three complementary strengths: design intelligence, personalised hospitality and bespoke service. At Capella Residences Bangkok, this philosophy translates an understanding of each resident into intuitive, discreet experiences shaped around their routines, preferences and privacy.</p> <p> Yet this vision extends beyond the expertise of two brands. As Thailand's first Capella-branded residences, the development also draws upon five defining strengths of Thailand: rich natural landscapes, celebrated cuisine, gracious hospitality and cultural heritage, time-honoured traditional medicine, and world-class medical excellence. Within WellEra, these strengths come together through health-supportive design and systems (Hardware), integrated wellness and lifestyle services (Software), and dedicated medical expertise complemented by personalised hospitality (Humanware). Together, they shape a residential experience in which wellness is seamlessly woven into everyday life.</p> <p>“The science, the ecosystem, the idea that wellness isn't something you visit but something you live, is exactly what drew us to this partnership with BDMS. What Capella brings is the ability to take a vision of this scale and make it felt,” said <b> Mr. Roland Fasel, President of Capella Hotel Group</b>.</p> <p> What makes WellEra distinctive is not BDMS or Capella alone, but how Scientific Wellness, preventive healthcare, personalised hospitality, Thailand's strength in care and hospitality, residential living and the wider ecosystem are brought together to work as one. Here, these disciplines meet in the same place, creating a more connected approach to well-living centred on the individual.</p> <p> By bringing together BDMS' expertise in Scientific Wellness and preventive healthcare with Capella's thoughtful design and personalised hospitality, WellEra gives shape to a vision of home that cares for the individual. Rooted in Thailand's spirit of care, this vision comes to life in the moments that matter: the ease of feeling understood, the comfort of restful sleep, and the freedom to live each day well. WellEra is scheduled to fully open in 2030.</p> See also After Reaching 7 Million Users in the Philippines, Skyro Launches Transparent Cash Loans in Malaysia <p>Hashtag: #WellEra #BDMSWellnessClinic #Wellnessrealestate #TheDNAofWorldWellLiving #Living</p> -p<p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>