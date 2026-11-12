Wellera And Capella Bring Together The Science Of Wellness And The Art Of Hospitality At Thailand's First Capella-Branded Residences Arabian Post
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2026 – WellEra, a THB 29 billion Wellness-Integrated Ecosystem developed by BDMS Wellness Clinic under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), is bringing its vision for wellness-led residential living to life through its collaboration with Capella Hotel Group, with Capella Residences Bangkok at WellEra as Thailand's first Capella-branded residences.
WellEra approaches residential living differently by bringing Scientific Wellness into the environment where everyday life happens. Drawing on more than five decades of medical experience and more than 20 years of preventive medicine expertise through BDMS Wellness Clinic, it connects medical science and preventive healthcare with the spaces and routines that shape daily life.
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