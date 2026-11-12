Samsung Achieves 17-Second Chip Simulation Using Nvidia Processors Arabian Post
The performance figures emerged at Nvidia AI Day Seoul 2026, held on November 9 and 10, where both South Korean chipmakers presented applications of accelerated computing and AI to semiconductor development. Samsung's fastest configuration delivered an approximately 3,800-fold improvement over a conventional processor-based calculation, although the comparison involved different computational methods.
Samsung demonstrated a thermal and mechanical simulation designed to predict how semiconductor structures respond to heat and physical stress. The original calculation required approximately 18 hours on a 32-core central processing unit using a detailed computational grid. An AI-assisted calculation finished in 41 seconds on one Nvidia H100 graphics processor and 17 seconds using four processors.
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