HKSTP Achieves Fruitful Success At Inaugural Participation In Singapore Urban Mobility Week 2026 Arabian Post
HONG KONG SAR– Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2026 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has successfully concluded its inaugural participation at Singapore Urban Mobility Week 2026 (SUMW 2026), organised by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore from 4-6 November 2026. This mission also marked HKSTP's first dedicated overseas pavilion focused on the theme of“Smart Mobility”.
Leading a delegation of 10 outstanding park tech ventures, HKSTP showcased Hong Kong's cutting-edge R&D capabilities in smart transit, autonomous driving, passenger experience, and intelligent transport solutions. The initiative actively unlocked international partnerships and commercial opportunities, reinforcing Hong Kong's firm positioning as an international innovation and technology hub.
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