Eternal Beauty Holdings Releases The 2026 Hong Kong Daily Mood Index And Fragrance Trends White Paper Arabian Post
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2026 – Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited (the“Group”; Stock Code: 6883) today released“Scent, Emotion and Lifestyle: 2026 Hong Kong Daily Mood Index and Fragrance Trends White Paper” (the“White Paper”) at the 29th edition of Cosmoprof Asia. An online survey conducted by Eternal Beauty Holdings in September recorded a Hong Kong Daily Mood Index of 54.5, with respondents scoring relatively higher on positive mood and lower on energy and rest. Over 80% of respondents reported that fragrance had a positive impact on their everyday mood. Alongside the launch, the Group presented its“Scent of Happiness” campaign, exploring the connections between fragrance, self-care and emotional well-being through the Scent & Mood Relax Hub and a panel discussion. Through initiatives delivered in partnership with its collaborators, the Group also supports emotional well-being and extends its commitment to care into the community.
The panel featured speakers from diverse fields, including Ms. Laurinda Ho, Founder of Smile With Us HK; Mr. William Lam, Clinical Advisor to the Mind HK Tai Po Mental Health Support Programme; and Mr. Chris Chu, CRM & Partnership Manager at Eternal Group. Moderated by Mr. Matt Chung, Curator and Cultural Commentator, the discussion explored different perspectives on fragrance's role in daily life and offered practical self-care advice. The report also provides practical guidance for local retailers and fragrance brand owners on integrating scent and technology into retail spaces to enhance the customer experience, reflecting Eternal Group's commitment to building and leading the fragrance industry ecosystem.
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