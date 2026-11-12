Eternal Beauty Holdings Releases The 2026 Hong Kong Daily Mood Index And Fragrance Trends White Paper Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Hong Kong Daily Mood Index Stands at 54.5; Over 80% of Respondents Report a Positive Impact of Fragrance on Mood

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2026 – Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited (the“Group”; Stock Code: 6883) today released“Scent, Emotion and Lifestyle: 2026 Hong Kong Daily Mood Index and Fragrance Trends White Paper” (the“White Paper”) at the 29th edition of Cosmoprof Asia. An online survey conducted by Eternal Beauty Holdings in September recorded a Hong Kong Daily Mood Index of 54.5, with respondents scoring relatively higher on positive mood and lower on energy and rest. Over 80% of respondents reported that fragrance had a positive impact on their everyday mood. Alongside the launch, the Group presented its“Scent of Happiness” campaign, exploring the connections between fragrance, self-care and emotional well-being through the Scent & Mood Relax Hub and a panel discussion. Through initiatives delivered in partnership with its collaborators, the Group also supports emotional well-being and extends its commitment to care into the community.

The panel featured speakers from diverse fields, including Ms. Laurinda Ho, Founder of Smile With Us HK; Mr. William Lam, Clinical Advisor to the Mind HK Tai Po Mental Health Support Programme; and Mr. Chris Chu, CRM & Partnership Manager at Eternal Group. Moderated by Mr. Matt Chung, Curator and Cultural Commentator, the discussion explored different perspectives on fragrance's role in daily life and offered practical self-care advice. The report also provides practical guidance for local retailers and fragrance brand owners on integrating scent and technology into retail spaces to enhance the customer experience, reflecting Eternal Group's commitment to building and leading the fragrance industry ecosystem.

<p> Community initiatives under the“Scent of Happiness” campaign include three community events co-organised with Smile With Us HK for children, families and older adults; sponsorship of 80 sessions of iACT mental health support provided by Mind HK; and three relaxation and sensory sessions featuring neuroVIZR's synchronised light-and-sound experience. Through these initiatives, the Group supports emotional well-being in the community, demonstrating its commitment to corporate social responsibility.</p> <p> Ms. Wendy Lau, Executive Director of Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited, said in her opening remarks:“Fragrance is more than a sensory experience-it expresses how we choose to live. Three years of White Paper research have shown that fragrance has become part of Hong Kong consumers' daily routines. As a leader in the fragrance industry, we combine consumer insights, innovative technology and community partnerships through our 'Scent of Happiness' campaign, translating our commitment to self-care and emotional well-being into concrete action and creating long-term value for the industry and society.”</p> <p> <b> Positive Mood Scores Highest, While Rest and Vitality Are Relatively Lower <br /></b> The survey explored respondents' positive feelings and experiences over the preceding two weeks using five indicators, each scored out of 100.“Cheerful and in good spirits” scored highest at 58.4, followed by“Calm and relaxed” at 55.9 and“Everyday life is interesting or fulfilling” at 55.2. Scores for“Active and energetic” and“Refreshed and well rested” were relatively lower, at 52.7 and 50.4 respectively.</p> See also Chamet Brings Real-Time AI Translation in 50+ Languages and Multimodal Safety AI to Cross-Border Video Chat <p> The eight-point gap between“Cheerful and in good spirits” and“Refreshed and well rested” was the largest among the five indicators, suggesting stronger positive emotional experiences relative to rest and energy levels.</p> <p> <b> Over 80% Report a Positive Impact of Fragrance on Mood; Usage Frequency Is Associated with the Daily Mood Index <br /></b> The survey found that 81.3% of respondents reported a positive impact of fragrance on their everyday mood: 28.4% reported a very positive influence and 52.9% a slightly positive influence.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p> In terms of usage frequency, 71.7% of respondents used fragrance several times a week or more, while 46.5% used it almost every day. Frequent users recorded a Daily Mood Index of 55.8, compared with 51.1 among other respondents-a 4.7-point difference indicating an association between fragrance usage frequency and the Daily Mood Index.</p> <p> By demographic group, frequent-use rates were 73.9% among women and 62.5% among men. Rates exceeded 70% across all age groups from 25 to 54, reaching 76.1% among those aged 45–54. Among respondents with a personal monthly income of HK$30,001–40,000, the frequent-use rate reached 83.6%. <br /> Note:“Frequent use” refers to using fragrance several times a week or more.</p> <p> <b>“Scent, Emotion and Lifestyle: 2026 Hong Kong Daily Mood Index and Fragrance Trends White Paper”</b> is based on an online survey of 433 Hong Kong consumers conducted in September 2026. Its six key findings are outlined below. The full White Paper is available here.</p> <p> <b> 1. Fragrance is part of daily life, with over seven in ten using it several times a week or more <br /></b> 94.2% of respondents reported using fragrance products. Among those who answered the usage-frequency question, 71.7% used fragrance several times a week or more, classified as frequent users; 46.5% used it almost every day.</p> <p> <b> 2. The Daily Mood Index stands at 54.5 <br /></b> The 2026 Hong Kong Daily Mood Index recorded 54.5 out of 100.“Feeling cheerful and in good spirits” scored 58.4, compared with 50.4 for“feeling fresh and rested”-an eight-point gap reflecting generally insufficient rest among respondents despite positive emotional experiences.</p> <p> <b> 3. Over 80% Report a Positive Impact of Fragrance on Mood <br /></b> 81.3% of respondents felt that fragrance positively influenced their everyday mood, including 28.4% who reported a very positive influence.</p> <p> <b> 4. Frequent fragrance users record a higher Daily Mood Index <br /></b> Frequent fragrance users recorded a Daily Mood Index of 55.8, compared with 51.1 among other respondents-a 4.7-point difference indicating an association between frequent fragrance use and a higher Daily Mood Index.</p> <p> <b> 5. Frequent fragrance use extends beyond younger generations <br /></b> Frequent-use rates exceeded 70% across all age groups from 25 to 54, reaching 76.1% among those aged 45–54, indicating that regular fragrance use spans different adult age groups.</p> <p> <b> 6. Fragrance use goes beyond enjoying a pleasant scent <br /></b> 55.0% of respondents cited“helping them relax” as a reason for using fragrance, while 52.5% selected“lifting their mood”, highlighting fragrance's emotional value beyond scent preferences.</p> See also PhotonPay Strengthens North American Regulatory Footprint with Canada's RPAA Registration <p> <b> Panel Discussion Explores Scent, Self-Care and Emotional Wellness <br /></b> Following the White Paper launch, the Group hosted“Scent, Self-Care and Emotional Wellness”, a panel discussion at CosmoTalks at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Building on the White Paper's exploration of fragrance and everyday mood, the discussion moved from survey findings to practical approaches to supporting emotional well-being in daily life. Laurinda Ho, Founder of Smile With Us HK, said,“At Smile With Us HK, we hope to bring positive energy to the wider community through activities organised in partnership with Eternal Group.” Mr. William Lam, Clinical Advisor for the Tai Po Mental Health Support Project at Mind HK, said,“Self-care is an important part of maintaining good mental health. Enjoying a fragrance that brings you pleasure and evokes happy memories can be a simple starting point for self-care.”</p> <p> <b> Scent & Mood Relax Hub: A Sensory Experience Bringing Together Fragrance and Technology (Booth: 5G-G3G)</b></p> <p> The Group also introduced the Scent & Mood Relax Hub, featuring perfumes and home fragrances from its portfolio of international and niche brands. Combining fragrance with neuroVIZR's synchronised light and sound experiences, the Hub offers an immersive sensory journey centred on four themes:“Relax”,“Focus”,“Better Sleep” and“Creativity”.</p> <p> Looking ahead, Eternal Group will remain committed to the art of living, drawing on consumer insights and the strengths of its international and niche brand portfolio. Through a diverse range of products, including perfumes and home fragrances, the Group will respond to consumers' fragrance and everyday self-care needs. It will also integrate innovative technology to enhance fragrance experiences, broaden fragrance use across lifestyle settings and capitalise on market opportunities. Through its ongoing“Scent of Happiness” campaign, the Group will deepen cross-sector partnerships and bring the art of living into community care, creating long-term value for consumers, partners and the community.</p> <p>Hashtag: #EternalGroup</p> <p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p> About Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 6883) <p>Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited is the largest perfume group (apart from brand-owner perfume groups) in China (including Hong Kong and Macao) in terms of retail sales in 2023*. It primarily sells and distributes products procured from third-party brand licensors, and deploys market for these brand licensors, offering such services as brand management, and designing and implementing customized market entry and expansion plans for their brands. The Group boasts large and diversified brand portfolios that include not only perfumes, but also color cosmetics, skincare products, personal care products, eyewear and home fragrances. As at 30 September 2026, it conducted product distribution and market deployment for a total of 82 external brands, including Hermès, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chopard, Albion and Laura Mercier, with products in different pricing tiers and of versatile features that meet the differentiated demands of consumers in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and/or Macao. (*Data source: Frost & Sullivan)</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>