ATI Secures Manila South Harbour Concession Renewal To 2063 Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Renewal provides long-term certainty for ATI to advance investment in port modernisation, innovation and sustainable infrastructure

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2026 – Asian Terminals, Inc. (ATI), DP World's strategic partner in the Philippines, has secured a 25-year renewal of its concession to operate and develop Manila South Harbour, reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting Philippine trade and economic growth.

The renewed concession agreement, signed with the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), will run from May 2038 up to May 2063, providing long-term certainty for the continued development and modernisation of one of the Philippines' key international trade gateways.

<p> The agreement marks a significant milestone as ATI celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, reflecting four decades of investment in port infrastructure, operational capability and trade connectivity.</p> <p> <b> Essa Kazim, Executive Chairman, DP World</b>, said:</p> <p>“The Philippines has significant long-term growth potential and an important role to play in regional and global trade. Realising that potential requires sustained investment in world-class infrastructure that strengthens competitiveness and connects businesses to international markets. This concession renewal provides the certainty needed to plan and invest for decades ahead. It reflects DP World's belief in the Philippines' economic future and our commitment to building enduring partnerships that enable trade and support sustainable growth.”</p> <p> <b> Jason Varsamidis, CEO and Managing Director of DP World Asia Pacific, said:</b></p> <p>“The renewal of the Manila South Harbour concession is a strong endorsement of ATI's track record and the long-term partnership it has built with the Philippine Port Authority. Over four decades, ATI has played an important role in developing the infrastructure that supports Philippine trade, and this agreement provides the foundation to build on that legacy. As ATI's partner, our focus is now on the next phase of ATI's development, including investment in capacity, technology and more sustainable operations to ensure Manila South Harbour remains competitive, efficient and responsive to the evolving needs of customers.”</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> See also What If Anxiety Isn't the Enemy? Bupa's Health or Hype Video Series Explores the Body's Response to Anxiety and New Approach to Workplace Burnout <p> Central to this commitment is future-proofing Manila South Harbour to respond proactively to changing trade patterns, increasing cargo volumes, and the evolving needs of shipping lines, importers, exporters, and the broader logistics community.</p> <p> This includes capacity expansion, the deployment of greener and more energy-efficient cargo-handling equipment, increased automation, and the adoption of advanced digital technologies to deliver safer, smarter, and more sustainable end-to-end ports and logistics solutions to customers.</p> <p> Over the past 40 years, ATI has invested more than Php42 billion in developing and modernizing its Philippine port facilities, contributing to the movement of approximately 30 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers, 57 million metric tons of non-containerized cargo, and 70 million passengers across its operations. <br />Hashtag: #DPWORLD</p> -p<p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p> About Asian Terminals, Inc. <p>Asian Terminals, Inc. (ATI) is a leading Philippine ports and logistics operator, developer and investor, enabling trade and supporting economic growth through its strategic network of modern trade gateways in Manila, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and South Cotabato.</p> <p> Built on four decades of industry experience and powered by a 2,000-strong workforce, ATI combines proven cargo-handling expertise with the global capabilities and world-class standards of DP World, its strategic foreign equity partner, to deliver safe, reliable and efficient services for Philippine industries. Through sustained investment, innovation and responsible business practices, ATI continues to build future-ready port infrastructure that connects industries and communities, grows economies and changes what's possible for Philippine trade.</p></p> DP World <p>DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.</p> See also AITO Looks Ahead to Europe, Building a Thriving Automotive Ecosystem <p> In Asia Pacific, DP World employs over 12,000 people across 22 geographies. We operate 16 ports and terminals, complemented by a comprehensive suite of end-to-end supply chain solutions – to connect the region to the rest of the world.</p> <p> <b> WE MAKE TRADE FLOW</b></p> <p></p> <h2></h2>