ATI Secures Manila South Harbour Concession Renewal To 2063 Arabian Post
MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2026 – Asian Terminals, Inc. (ATI), DP World's strategic partner in the Philippines, has secured a 25-year renewal of its concession to operate and develop Manila South Harbour, reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting Philippine trade and economic growth.
The renewed concession agreement, signed with the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), will run from May 2038 up to May 2063, providing long-term certainty for the continued development and modernisation of one of the Philippines' key international trade gateways.
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