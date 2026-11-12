Nvidia Directors Weigh Huang Removal Amid Misconduct Allegations Arabian Post
Directors were expected to meet late Wednesday to consider the future of the 63-year-old co-founder, although no dismissal had been publicly confirmed. The possible leadership change comes days after the board expressed confidence in Huang while announcing an independent investigation into concerns about a foreign intelligence operation.
The immediate pressure intensified after allegations emerged that Huang had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare, who reports to him. Five people who worked at the company described the alleged relationship, while accounts of affectionate behaviour at a San Jose hotel during a company conference in March circulated. Those allegations have not been independently established, and neither executive has publicly confirmed the relationship.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment