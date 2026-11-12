Nvidia Directors Weigh Huang Removal Amid Misconduct Allegations Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Nvidia's board is considering removing chief executive Jensen Huang following allegations of a second extramarital relationship and questions surrounding his contact with a woman suspected by US intelligence officials of links to Chinese espionage.

Directors were expected to meet late Wednesday to consider the future of the 63-year-old co-founder, although no dismissal had been publicly confirmed. The possible leadership change comes days after the board expressed confidence in Huang while announcing an independent investigation into concerns about a foreign intelligence operation.

The immediate pressure intensified after allegations emerged that Huang had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare, who reports to him. Five people who worked at the company described the alleged relationship, while accounts of affectionate behaviour at a San Jose hotel during a company conference in March circulated. Those allegations have not been independently established, and neither executive has publicly confirmed the relationship.

<p>The controversy follows Huang's acknowledgement on Sunday that he had been unfaithful to his wife. That admission concerned his relationship with Alice Huang, an executive associated with Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, a customer of Nvidia. The two share a surname but are not related.</p> <p>US intelligence officials suspect Alice Huang of having links to China's intelligence services and of facilitating the movement of advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese companies. Those suspicions remain allegations, rather than established findings of espionage or wrongdoing by either Huang. The distinction is significant because Nvidia supplies processors subject to stringent American export restrictions intended to limit China's access to advanced artificial intelligence technology.</p> See also SoftBank valuation nears half its June peak <p>Nvidia's board said on 8 November that independent directors, supported by outside legal counsel, would oversee an inquiry into whether its chief executive had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The company stressed that it had no reason to believe national security or corporate secrets had been compromised.</p> <p>The directors also said Huang supported the investigation and had committed to cooperating. Their statement explicitly expressed confidence in him and his leadership team, making the subsequent consideration of his removal a substantial change in the company's position.</p> <p>Nvidia did not immediately provide a public response confirming the proposed board meeting or a decision about Huang's employment. The absence of a formal announcement leaves open whether directors will dismiss him, seek additional information or consider alternative arrangements while the investigation continues.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The company's governance rules permit directors to remove its chief executive by majority vote, with or without cause. Its board comprises 11 directors, including Huang, and the company identifies the other ten as independent. The reported deliberations therefore concern a decision that directors can take without a shareholder vote.</p> <p>Separately, the board has been working with an outside firm to identify possible successors, including the option of appointing an interim chief executive while conducting a broader search. No replacement has been formally named, and the existence of contingency planning does not establish that a departure has been approved.</p> <p>Investors reacted sharply to the uncertainty. Nvidia shares fell more than eight per cent in extended trading on Wednesday after details of the board's deliberations emerged. The decline threatened to erase hundreds of billions of dollars from the market value of a company valued at roughly $4 trillion.</p> See also China-EU agreement threatens surge in Chinese hybrid exports <p>The potential disruption carries unusual weight because Huang has led Nvidia since co-founding it in 1993 and remains closely associated with its strategy, product development and relationships with major technology customers. Its graphics processors are central to the infrastructure used to train and operate advanced artificial intelligence systems.</p> <p>The matter has also attracted attention in Washington. Lawmakers have sought answers about Huang's contacts and the possibility that sensitive commercial or export-related information could have been exposed. Their concerns overlap with longstanding scrutiny of how restricted American semiconductors reach customers through international supply chains.</p> <p>Any assessment of Huang's conduct must distinguish his acknowledged infidelity from the separate, unproven allegations concerning intelligence activity and the reported relationship with an employee. Nvidia's independent inquiry was announced specifically in connection with the possible foreign intelligence effort, rather than as a finding that any company policy had been violated.</p> <p>Powell has worked at Nvidia since 2008 and leads its healthcare business, an area in which the company supplies computing technology for medical research and related applications. Her position places her within the senior management structure directly affected by the allegations.</p> <h2></h2>