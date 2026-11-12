Hongkong Land Unveils LANDMARK Orchard As New Name For Wheelock Place Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HONG KONG SAR / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2026 – Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (“Hongkong Land” or“the Group”) today announced thatwill be the new name for Wheelock Place in Singapore. The property was acquired by Hongkong Land's Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund (SCPREF) in August 2026, the fund's first acquisition since its establishment in February 2026.

The introduction of LANDMARK Orchard marks the first use of the LANDMARK name beyond Hong Kong. LANDMARK in Hong Kong sits at the centre of the Group's Central portfolio and is currently undergoing a major transformation through the more than US$1 billion Tomorrow's CENTRAL programme. Hongkong Land will look to enhance LANDMARK Orchard, drawing on its extensive experience investing in and managing premium commercial properties across Asia.

Foo Pei Teng, Chief Executive of SCPREF said:“This is the first time Hongkong Land has brought the LANDMARK name outside Hong Kong. The name LANDMARK Orchard reflects our commitment to the quality of experience we will create for tenants, visitors and the wider community through this property. Hongkong Land has a long history of investment in its assets and we look forward to bringing that long-term investment approach to LANDMARK Orchard.”

The renaming marks a new chapter for the property following its acquisition by SCPREF, building on its more than 30-year presence on Orchard Road. LANDMARK Orchard is a premium mixed-use commercial property comprising office and retail space, with direct connectivity to Orchard MRT station. It will continue to serve its existing office and retail community under its new name from 12 November: #HongkongLand

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Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property development, investment and management group. It focuses on developing, owning and managing premium and ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. With over US$50 billion in assets under management, Hongkong Land's ultra-premium mixed-use real estate footprint spans over 1.97 million sq. m. lettable area in operation and 1.43 million sq. m. lettable area under development, with flagship mixed-use projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. Established in 1889, Hongkong Land takes a long-term view, investing significantly alongside its capital partners and concentrating its portfolio where it can create the most value for tenants, customers and investors. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Singapore and Bermuda. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund

Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund (“SCPREF”) is Hongkong Land's inaugural private real estate fund, with a focus on ultra-premium integrated commercial properties in Singapore. At inception, the fund has an initial portfolio of four premium commercial assets, situated within the Marina Bay and Marina Centre districts. Asia Square Tower 1, Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 & 2, One Raffles Quay and One Raffles Link are anchored by leading global Financial Institutions, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and Professional Services firms. These assets are strategically located within Singapore's Central Business District, offering integrated access to multiple MRT stations and a broad ecosystem of amenities including residences, hotels, event facilities, retail and dining options.

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