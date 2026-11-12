Iran Says Two Oil Supertankers Ablaze After Explosions Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiIran's Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that two supertankers carrying more than four million barrels of oil had been engulfed in flames following explosions in the Strait of Hormuz, raising fresh concerns about shipping safety along the strategic waterway.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said the vessels were immobilised after entering a southern passage that Iranian authorities consider unauthorised. Its statement said the incident occurred on Wednesday night, despite repeated warnings from a maritime traffic control centre operated by the Guards.
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