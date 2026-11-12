Iran Says Two Oil Supertankers Ablaze After Explosions Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that two supertankers carrying more than four million barrels of oil had been engulfed in flames following explosions in the Strait of Hormuz, raising fresh concerns about shipping safety along the strategic waterway.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said the vessels were immobilised after entering a southern passage that Iranian authorities consider unauthorised. Its statement said the incident occurred on Wednesday night, despite repeated warnings from a maritime traffic control centre operated by the Guards.

<p>The identities, flags and operators of the tankers were not disclosed. There was no independently confirmed account of the condition of their crews, the extent of damage or whether any crude oil had escaped into the sea. The precise location of the vessels was also unclear.</p> <p>Iranian authorities described a powerful explosion and fires aboard both ships but provided no independently verifiable evidence establishing the cause. One account of the Guards' statement attributed the blasts to naval mines, while the statement itself did not specify what triggered the incident.</p> <p>The Guards accused the vessels of disregarding instructions and alleged that ships attempting to navigate the southern route were relying on support from the United States military. That allegation could not be independently substantiated. Washington's position on the two tankers was not immediately established.</p> <p>The IRGC also warned commercial operators against switching off navigation equipment or using routes it has declared prohibited. Its statement linked such movements to alleged cooperation with American forces, reflecting Tehran's efforts to enforce its own restrictions on traffic through the strait.</p> See also Central banks expand gold holdings and rearrange overseas storage <p>The latest announcement follows a succession of maritime security incidents in and around Hormuz, where Iranian forces have repeatedly claimed that tankers struck mines while navigating without authorisation. The claims have not always been matched by independent confirmation of the ships involved or the circumstances of the explosions.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The United States military has separately maintained that mines have been cleared from the waterway, creating a significant discrepancy between American assessments and Iranian explanations for the reported explosions. Neither position, on its own, establishes the cause of Thursday's reported tanker fires.</p> <p>The Strait of Hormuz connects the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is a critical passage for crude oil and petroleum products exported by major Gulf producers, making disruptions there particularly sensitive for energy traders, shipowners and insurers.</p> <p>A combined cargo exceeding four million barrels would represent a substantial quantity of crude, although the Guards' figure remains unverified. The statement did not establish whether the entire cargo was exposed to fire or whether the ships' storage tanks remained intact.</p> <p>Fire aboard a loaded tanker can pose dangers beyond the immediate vessel, including risks to nearby shipping, rescue crews and the marine environment. Assessing those risks would require details of the fire's location, the ships' condition and any response by maritime authorities, none of which was supplied in the announcement.</p> <p>The Joint Maritime Information Center, which monitors regional shipping threats, classified the wider Middle East maritime region at a severe threat level in its November 8 advisory. Its incident records documented attacks on commercial vessels near Hormuz earlier in the month, including a tanker reporting an explosion at the waterline east of Khasab, Oman.</p> See also Alpha Dhabi allocates $1 billion to Alpha Wave III <p>That earlier tanker reported its crew safe and continued its voyage, according to the maritime advisory. The documented incident does not independently confirm the Guards' separate claim concerning the two supertankers announced on Thursday.</p> <p>Shipping security agencies have also recorded attacks involving projectiles and explosive devices, illustrating why the cause of an individual blast cannot be inferred solely from the presence of a fire. Information from vessel operators and maritime authorities is essential to distinguish mines from other possible sources of damage.</p> <p>Iran's account did not specify whether the tankers had issued distress calls, whether assistance had reached them or whether the crews had abandoned ship. It also gave no indication of the cargoes' intended destinations or the companies responsible for transporting them.</p> <p>The Guards' warning focused particularly on vessels operating without active positioning systems. Such equipment normally helps ships broadcast their identity and movements to other traffic and monitoring services, although the statement offered no vessel-specific tracking data to support its allegation, or explain how the ships were identified, tracked and warned before the reported explosions actually occurred on Wednesday.</p> <h2></h2>