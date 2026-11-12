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Spain Housing Strike Disrupts Transport And Industry Nationwide Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-12 02:14:30

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Spain's first general strike in 14 years disrupted factories, transport and businesses on Wednesday as workers protested soaring housing costs, with demonstrations ending in clashes with police in Madrid and Barcelona.

The 24-hour stoppage, organised by major trade unions and supported by tenants' groups, brought large crowds into city centres ahead of a snap general election on 29 November. Police reported at least 73 arrests nationwide by late Wednesday following road blockades, fires and other incidents associated with the protests.

The scale of participation remained disputed. Organisers described the strike as a success, with estimates circulating of about four million workers taking part, but Spain's main employers' organisation, CEOE, put participation below 5% of the workforce. No independently established national total was available.

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The Arabian Post

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