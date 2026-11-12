Spain Housing Strike Disrupts Transport And Industry Nationwide Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Spain's first general strike in 14 years disrupted factories, transport and businesses on Wednesday as workers protested soaring housing costs, with demonstrations ending in clashes with police in Madrid and Barcelona.

The 24-hour stoppage, organised by major trade unions and supported by tenants' groups, brought large crowds into city centres ahead of a snap general election on 29 November. Police reported at least 73 arrests nationwide by late Wednesday following road blockades, fires and other incidents associated with the protests.

The scale of participation remained disputed. Organisers described the strike as a success, with estimates circulating of about four million workers taking part, but Spain's main employers' organisation, CEOE, put participation below 5% of the workforce. No independently established national total was available.

<p>Demonstrators demanded affordable rents, protection against eviction and wages sufficient to meet living costs. The protests highlighted growing dissatisfaction with housing affordability despite strong economic growth in Spain, the eurozone's fourth-largest economy.</p> <p>Madrid's government delegation estimated that 120,000 people joined the capital's main demonstration, against 400,000 claimed by the tenants' union. Barcelona's municipal police counted about 55,000 marchers, while organisers again claimed 400,000. The differences underscored the difficulty of establishing an agreed turnout.</p> <p>Police confronted protesters near Madrid's Plaza de España, using crowd-control equipment as tensions escalated. Barcelona also witnessed disturbances after its march, including burning objects in streets. Union representatives criticised the police response and said they intended to pursue legal action over alleged excessive force.</p> <p>Industrial disruption was concentrated in heavily unionised sectors. Workers' Commissions, known as CCOO, and the General Union of Workers, UGT, reported participation reaching 90% at ports and automotive plants. Production stopped at several facilities, including SEAT's Martorell factory near Barcelona, while activity at ports and logistics centres was interrupted.</p> See also Microsoft challenges proposed US restrictions on Chinese optical components <p>Transport operators also reported significant cancellations. Spain's airports cancelled 332 flights, representing 7.3% of scheduled services. National rail operator Renfe recorded cancellations affecting 15.7% of high-speed and long-distance trains and 10.5% of commuter services, with a greater impact in Madrid and Catalonia.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Barcelona's underground railway operated under restrictions, while Madrid's metro recorded peak-hour passenger numbers 42% below the comparable period a week earlier. Some schools and universities operated with reduced staffing, and shops closed along commercial streets as pickets moved through central districts.</p> <p>Electricity demand provided another indication of reduced activity, although it could not establish how many employees stopped working. Grid operator Red Eléctrica recorded a maximum demand reduction of 15.5% during the morning compared with its reference level. By early evening, consumption was 4.87% below the forecast for an ordinary working day.</p> <p>Unai Sordo, CCOO's general secretary, identified access to housing as a central source of division. UGT leader Pepe Álvarez criticised police conduct during the demonstrations. The unions linked housing demands to calls for higher pay, improved collective bargaining and stronger employment protections.</p> <p>CEOE rejected the unions' assessment, describing participation as exceptionally low. Its vice-president, Ángela de Miguel, argued that housing shortages also harmed smaller companies by making recruitment difficult. She advocated additional construction and lower taxes associated with building and purchasing homes.</p> <p>Spain's central bank estimates a housing shortfall of roughly 750,000 properties, potentially exceeding one million by 2028. The Youth Council of Spain calculates that average monthly rent of €1,176 is equivalent to almost 99% of a young worker's average monthly salary, illustrating the obstacles facing people seeking independent accommodation.</p> See also Gen Z daters question artificial intelligence features, surveys show <p>The dispute has drawn particular attention to tenants facing displacement and younger households unable to save for deposits. Housing campaigners have demanded restrictions on short-term tourist accommodation and tighter controls on rent increases, while business representatives maintain that expanding supply is essential. The government has faced pressure from both sides over the balance between protecting existing tenants and encouraging investment in new homes. Union leaders also pointed to the uneven impact of rising housing costs across different regions.</p> <p>The strike followed parliament's rejection of government measures intended to curb evictions and rental pressures. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez faces an election campaign in which housing has become a prominent issue, alongside arguments over wages, public services and the government's wider record.</p> <p>Bad weather affected the protest programme in parts of southern Spain. Organisers cancelled marches in Cádiz, Huelva, Córdoba and Seville as storms brought warnings of heavy rain and strong winds. Elsewhere, demonstrations proceeded in Valencia, Zaragoza, Logroño and cities across the Basque Country.</p> <h2></h2>