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New Zealand Bond Bids Reach Thirteen-Year Auction Peak Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-12 02:14:30

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Demand for New Zealand government bonds surged to its strongest level since 2013 at Thursday's auction, as investors reassessed fiscal risks following the country's inconclusive general election.

New Zealand Debt Management received NZ$932 million in bids for NZ$125 million of bonds maturing in April 2037, producing a coverage ratio of 7.456, official tender results showed. The ratio, which measures bids against securities offered, was the highest recorded for a New Zealand government bond auction since February 2013.

The unusually strong bidding accompanied a decline in borrowing costs. The weighted average accepted yield on the April 2037 bonds was 4.7341%, with successful bids ranging from 4.7300% to 4.7375%. Yields move inversely to bond prices, meaning stronger demand can help the government raise money on more favourable terms.

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The Arabian Post

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