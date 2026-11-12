New Zealand Bond Bids Reach Thirteen-Year Auction Peak Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Demand for New Zealand government bonds surged to its strongest level since 2013 at Thursday's auction, as investors reassessed fiscal risks following the country's inconclusive general election.

New Zealand Debt Management received NZ$932 million in bids for NZ$125 million of bonds maturing in April 2037, producing a coverage ratio of 7.456, official tender results showed. The ratio, which measures bids against securities offered, was the highest recorded for a New Zealand government bond auction since February 2013.

The unusually strong bidding accompanied a decline in borrowing costs. The weighted average accepted yield on the April 2037 bonds was 4.7341%, with successful bids ranging from 4.7300% to 4.7375%. Yields move inversely to bond prices, meaning stronger demand can help the government raise money on more favourable terms.

<p>The tender also included NZ$225 million of bonds maturing in May 2031. Investors submitted NZ$1.015 billion in bids for that tranche, giving it a coverage ratio of 4.5111. The weighted average accepted yield was 4.1157%, according to the Treasury's debt management unit.</p> <p>Both bond lines were fully allocated, bringing the total amount sold to NZ$350 million. Combined bids reached NZ$1.947 billion, equivalent to approximately 5.56 times the total securities offered. The auction was conducted on Thursday, with settlement scheduled for 17 November.</p> <p>The outcome followed preliminary election results released on 7 November that gave the existing National Party-led governing coalition a narrow parliamentary majority, reducing immediate uncertainty about the direction of fiscal policy. The result nevertheless remains provisional, and the final composition of parliament could change when outstanding ballots are counted.</p> See also US border device inspections climb amid privacy concerns <p>The Electoral Commission's preliminary figures allocated 42 seats to the National Party, 13 to ACT New Zealand and 12 to New Zealand First. Their combined 67 seats would constitute a slim majority in the 131-seat parliament. Labour secured 36 seats, while the Greens won 16 and the Opportunity Party entered parliament with seven.</p> <p>Approximately 399,365 special votes, including overseas ballots, were estimated to remain outside the preliminary count. The Electoral Commission has scheduled publication of the official election results for 27 November. Coalition arrangements and the incoming government's fiscal priorities therefore remain subject to political developments.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>For bond investors, the election figures offered some indication that the existing policy framework could continue, although the tender itself does not establish why individual bidders increased their orders. Interest rates, global bond market conditions, supply and portfolio requirements also influence demand at government debt auctions.</p> <p>New Zealand's Treasury had already reduced its planned government bond issuance for the 2026-27 financial year to NZ$30 billion in its September pre-election fiscal update. The borrowing programme provides an important reference point for investors assessing the supply of sovereign securities and the government's financing requirements.</p> <p>The November tender calendar envisages NZ$350 million in nominal bond issuance each week, subject to confirmation of individual maturities and amounts. Further auctions are scheduled for 19 and 26 November, with settlement dates of 24 November and 1 December respectively.</p> <p>The strength of Thursday's bidding was particularly pronounced in the longer-dated security. The April 2037 line attracted 46 bids, of which 11 were successful. The May 2031 line received 33 bids, also with 11 successful submissions, illustrating the different levels of competition across maturities.</p> See also IEA projects prolonged diesel supply squeeze through 2027 <p>The highest rejected yield for the April 2037 bond was 4.7650%, compared with the highest accepted yield of 4.7375%. For the May 2031 bond, the highest rejected yield was 4.1500%, while the highest accepted yield was 4.1200%. These figures show where the auction allocation cut-offs fell.</p> <p>New Zealand Debt Management conducts wholesale government bond tenders through approved primary dealers rather than selling these securities directly to individual retail investors. Its stated objective is to meet government borrowing requirements while minimising long-term costs and maintaining an appropriate level of risk.</p> <p>The Treasury's tender figures also distinguish the amount of interest offered from the volume ultimately allocated. Bids can exceed the available supply substantially without increasing the government's issuance at that auction. The coverage ratio therefore signals competitive demand for a particular security on a particular day, rather than a direct measure of confidence in every aspect of the country's economic outlook or fiscal position at present.</p> <p>Thursday's auction closed at 2.30pm local time, with the results released five minutes later. The May 2031 securities carry a coupon of 1.50%, while the April 2037 securities carry a coupon of 2.75%.</p> <h2></h2>