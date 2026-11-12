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Modi Ally Flags Youth Opportunities Gap Despite Growth Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-12 02:14:30

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has warned that India's rapid economic expansion is failing to satisfy the expectations of young people, highlighting a challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi even as he reaffirmed confidence in his coalition partner's leadership.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party is central to the governing alliance in New Delhi, said economic progress was visible but had not translated sufficiently into opportunities matching the ambitions of a younger generation. His comments brought the question of employment and living standards into focus as policymakers emphasise the country's robust growth figures.

The chief minister's intervention is politically significant because Modi relies on coalition partners to sustain his parliamentary majority. Naidu has remained a prominent supporter of the prime minister while pursuing investment, infrastructure and job creation in Andhra Pradesh, where economic development is a major priority for his administration.

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The Arabian Post

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