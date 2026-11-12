Modi Ally Flags Youth Opportunities Gap Despite Growth Arabian Post
Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party is central to the governing alliance in New Delhi, said economic progress was visible but had not translated sufficiently into opportunities matching the ambitions of a younger generation. His comments brought the question of employment and living standards into focus as policymakers emphasise the country's robust growth figures.
The chief minister's intervention is politically significant because Modi relies on coalition partners to sustain his parliamentary majority. Naidu has remained a prominent supporter of the prime minister while pursuing investment, infrastructure and job creation in Andhra Pradesh, where economic development is a major priority for his administration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment