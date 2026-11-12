Modi Ally Flags Youth Opportunities Gap Despite Growth Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has warned that India's rapid economic expansion is failing to satisfy the expectations of young people, highlighting a challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi even as he reaffirmed confidence in his coalition partner's leadership.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party is central to the governing alliance in New Delhi, said economic progress was visible but had not translated sufficiently into opportunities matching the ambitions of a younger generation. His comments brought the question of employment and living standards into focus as policymakers emphasise the country's robust growth figures.

The chief minister's intervention is politically significant because Modi relies on coalition partners to sustain his parliamentary majority. Naidu has remained a prominent supporter of the prime minister while pursuing investment, infrastructure and job creation in Andhra Pradesh, where economic development is a major priority for his administration.

<p>His assessment distinguishes between the overall pace of expansion and the benefits experienced by individuals entering the labour market. Rising output does not automatically produce enough secure, well-paid positions for graduates and other jobseekers, particularly when investment is concentrated in sectors that employ relatively few workers.</p> <p>Naidu nevertheless maintained that Modi was best placed to lead the country through its economic and political challenges. That combination of support and concern underscores the pressures facing the ruling alliance: sustaining confidence in its leadership while responding to demands for tangible improvements in household prospects.</p> <p>The warning comes as the economic outlook remains strong. Moody's Ratings this week raised its forecast for growth in the financial year ending March 2027 to 7%, from 6.5%, citing resilient domestic demand, investment and the economy's ability to withstand disruptions to energy supplies.</p> See also Delhi fortifies protest zones as CJP mobilisation intensifies <p>The ratings agency also identified inflation, an uneven monsoon and tighter monetary conditions as risks. Those pressures matter to households because higher living costs can erode the gains from rising incomes, even when aggregate economic indicators continue to improve.</p> <p>Official figures showed gross domestic product expanding 7.8% from a year earlier in the April-June quarter. Manufacturing, investment and consumer spending supported activity, but the headline measure does not establish how evenly the benefits are distributed among workers, regions and age groups.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Employment prospects have become particularly sensitive for educated young people. Competition for government posts, the cost of qualifications and uncertainty surrounding recruitment examinations have contributed to public frustration. The challenge extends beyond the number of jobs available to their quality, stability and suitability for applicants' skills.</p> <p>Modi's government has sought to address those concerns through programmes promoting manufacturing, entrepreneurship, skills development and investment. The prime minister has repeatedly presented young people as central to his ambition of transforming India into a developed economy by 2047.</p> <p>During his Independence Day address in August, Modi outlined measures involving technology, innovation and expanded economic opportunities. He pointed to the growth of the startup ecosystem and a research fund intended to encourage innovation, while urging young people to participate in the country's development.</p> <p>The government's emphasis on technology also raises questions about the changing nature of work. Artificial intelligence offers potential gains in productivity and new business activity, but it may also alter recruitment in services and other industries that have traditionally offered entry-level employment to graduates.</p> See also India's software shares outpace global chip stocks sharply <p>For Andhra Pradesh, the debate has direct implications. Naidu's administration has placed emphasis on attracting private investment and developing infrastructure, seeking to create employment while strengthening the state's economic base. Translating announced projects into operating businesses and sustained hiring remains an important test of that strategy.</p> <p>The Telugu Desam Party's position within the national coalition gives Naidu a platform to raise such concerns without breaking with the government's broader economic agenda. His remarks do not amount to a rejection of the growth strategy, but they place greater weight on whether its results can be felt by younger citizens.</p> <p>India's policymakers must also contend with differences between labour markets. Large cities can attract investment and skilled workers, while smaller towns and rural districts often offer fewer formal employment options. Such disparities complicate efforts to ensure that national growth produces broadly shared opportunities.</p> <p>The central government has promoted training and enterprise initiatives alongside infrastructure spending, arguing that these measures can expand the range of work available. Their effects depend partly on private employers' willingness to invest and recruit, and on whether training matches the skills businesses require.</p> <h2></h2>