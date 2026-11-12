Musk Expresses Willingness To Recruit Nvidia Chief Huang Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Elon Musk has said he would welcome the opportunity to hire Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang as the chipmaker's board considers the future of its longtime leader amid an investigation into possible foreign intelligence exposure.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief responded to a message on his social media platform X urging him to recruit Huang.“That would be an honor,” Musk wrote on Wednesday, offering a public endorsement of one of the technology industry's most influential executives without announcing any employment discussions.

His intervention came as Nvidia directors weighed whether Huang should remain chief executive following disclosures concerning his personal relationships. The company has launched an independent investigation into indications that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. No decision to remove him had been publicly confirmed by Thursday.

<p>Nvidia's board has been working with an outside firm to identify possible successors and has considered appointing an interim chief executive while conducting a permanent search, according to people familiar with the deliberations. The discussions underscore the uncertainty surrounding leadership at a company central to the global artificial intelligence industry.</p> <p>The controversy involves Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. She has been identified in allegations concerning possible links to China's intelligence services. Those allegations have not been established publicly as findings of wrongdoing, and the distinction between an intelligence concern and proven misconduct remains important.</p> <p>Separately, allegations have emerged about an extramarital relationship involving Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare. The accounts have added pressure on the company's directors, although the existence of personal relationships does not by itself establish a breach of corporate rules or compromise of confidential information.</p> See also AI stock rout erodes sovereign and pension holdings <p>Nvidia said on 8 November that a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, would examine available information about the suspected foreign intelligence effort. Its statement emphasised the importance of American national and economic security to the company and its shareholders.</p> <p>The board said it had no reason to believe national security or Nvidia secrets had been compromised. It also expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team, saying the chief executive supported the investigation and had committed to cooperating. That statement preceded the latest deliberations over his position.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and has led it for more than three decades, has overseen its emergence as the dominant supplier of advanced processors used to train and operate artificial intelligence systems. His potential departure would raise immediate questions about succession, customer relationships and continuity of strategy.</p> <p>The uncertainty has already affected investors. Nvidia shares fell sharply in extended trading on Wednesday as the prospect of a leadership change unsettled markets. The company's valuation and its importance to artificial intelligence infrastructure make developments involving its management particularly consequential for technology stocks.</p> <p>Musk's comments also carry commercial significance because his businesses use substantial computing capacity for artificial intelligence. Tesla develops autonomous driving technology and humanoid robots, while his artificial intelligence company xAI operates large computing installations requiring powerful processors and associated infrastructure.</p> <p>Nvidia supplies technology used throughout the sector, including systems deployed by companies competing to build increasingly capable artificial intelligence models. Musk's businesses therefore have an established commercial interest in Nvidia's products, irrespective of whether Huang ever considers a different position.</p> See also Microsoft 365 Family cuts combined storage to 2TB <p>Musk did not identify a company or role for Huang, describe any proposed terms or suggest that a formal approach had been made. His brief response was to an unsolicited suggestion rather than a recruitment announcement. There was likewise no public indication that Huang intended to leave Nvidia voluntarily.</p> <p>The Tesla chief had previously signalled support for Huang during the controversy, agreeing with a social media message defending the Nvidia founder's importance to the company. His latest comment was more explicit about the possibility of working with Huang, although it remained conditional and informal.</p> <p>Nvidia faces another closely watched corporate event next week, with quarterly financial results scheduled for 17 November. Investors will be looking for information on demand for artificial intelligence processors, supply constraints and spending by major customers, alongside any further company statements about its leadership.</p> <p>The independent investigation remains under the supervision of Nvidia directors and external counsel. The company has said it will provide further updates as appropriate, while maintaining that its inquiry is intended to establish the facts surrounding the suspected intelligence effort.</p> <h2></h2>