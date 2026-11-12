Musk Expresses Willingness To Recruit Nvidia Chief Huang Arabian Post
The Tesla and SpaceX chief responded to a message on his social media platform X urging him to recruit Huang.“That would be an honor,” Musk wrote on Wednesday, offering a public endorsement of one of the technology industry's most influential executives without announcing any employment discussions.
His intervention came as Nvidia directors weighed whether Huang should remain chief executive following disclosures concerning his personal relationships. The company has launched an independent investigation into indications that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. No decision to remove him had been publicly confirmed by Thursday.
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