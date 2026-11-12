Electric And Hybrid Interest Rises At Sharjah Car Market Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Sharjah's Souq Al Haraj is attracting growing interest in electric and hybrid vehicles as buyers widen their search beyond conventional petrol-powered cars, according to the market's management.

The automotive trading centre said on Wednesday that changing customer preferences were bringing greater attention to vehicles offering alternative powertrains, different running costs and newer technologies. Its assessment reflects enquiries and market activity, although it did not disclose sales volumes, transaction values or comparative demand figures.

<p>Saeed Al Suwaidi, director of Souq Al Haraj, said the shift demonstrated the importance of adapting the market's offerings to developments across the automotive industry. He said the centre was working to accommodate buyers seeking different vehicle specifications and price points while retaining conventional models among its available choices.</p> <p>The market, managed by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Sharjah government, brings together vehicle dealers and related services at a site covering more than three million square feet. Its management describes it as the Middle East's largest automotive market.</p> <p>The announcement places particular emphasis on consumer choice rather than a wholesale switch to electric motoring. Battery-electric vehicles, conventional hybrids and petrol-powered cars differ in purchase price, energy requirements, maintenance considerations and suitability for individual driving patterns.</p> <p>The distinction between electrified technologies is also significant. A conventional hybrid combines an engine with an electric motor and generally does not require external charging. A plug-in hybrid can draw power from a charger as well as fuel, while a fully electric car depends on battery charging. These differences affect daily use, especially for motorists who cannot install chargers at home or depend on public infrastructure.</p> See also ADNOC and G42 enlist OpenAI for energy operations <p>For customers comparing vehicles, access to several dealers within one location can make it easier to assess specifications, condition and asking prices. Buyers considering electric models must also weigh charging arrangements and battery condition, while hybrid shoppers may focus on fuel consumption, servicing requirements and the state of the vehicle's electrical components.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Al Suwaidi said Souq Al Haraj intended to maintain an integrated trading environment connecting sellers and purchasers, supported by showrooms and services associated with vehicle transactions. The management did not announce a dedicated electric-vehicle expansion, new charging facilities or investment commitments alongside its assessment of demand.</p> <p>The broader UAE market offers some evidence of growing interest in alternative powertrains, although enthusiasm does not necessarily translate into purchases. Used-car marketplace CarSwitch said hybrid vehicles accounted for 25 per cent of fuel-type searches on its platform in July 2026, compared with about one per cent of its listings in the first quarter of 2025. The figures cover different periods and should not be treated as a direct measure of unmet orders.</p> <p>CarSwitch marketing head Ramiz Islam said hybrid searches had grown faster than those for other fuel types on its platform, while the available second-hand stock remained limited. The platform's experience illustrates how consumer enquiries and vehicle availability can move at different speeds.</p> <p>A 2026 Middle East automotive consumer study by Deloitte also found that petrol vehicles continued to lead intended purchases in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, even as hybrids gained ground. The study identified differences between the markets in what motivated interest in fully electric vehicles, with driving experience carrying particular weight among UAE respondents.</p> See also UAE GDP advances 0.4% despite second-quarter contraction <p>Deloitte's findings underline the continuing importance of conventional cars alongside newer technologies. The consultancy also found that purchasers placed considerable value on warranties, financing terms and insurance, suggesting that the overall ownership proposition can matter as much as the vehicle's propulsion system.</p> <p>For the Sharjah market, that distinction is relevant because Souq Al Haraj serves customers comparing vehicles across multiple price categories rather than exclusively shopping for new models. A greater variety of electric and hybrid stock could broaden choice, but the management has not provided a breakdown of its inventory by powertrain or evidence of how quickly such vehicles are selling.</p> <p>The centre's official website lists car showrooms, an auction complex, accessory retailers and services including insurance and vehicle-related documentation. It also lists parking facilities for visitors and leased vehicle spaces, reflecting the scale of activity accommodated at the location.</p> <p>Situated off Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, near Tasjeel Village in Sharjah, Souq Al Haraj combines automotive retail with supporting businesses. Its management says the arrangement allows customers to handle several stages of buying and selling vehicles within the same commercial area.</p> <h2></h2>