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Electric And Hybrid Interest Rises At Sharjah Car Market Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-12 02:14:30

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Sharjah's Souq Al Haraj is attracting growing interest in electric and hybrid vehicles as buyers widen their search beyond conventional petrol-powered cars, according to the market's management.

The automotive trading centre said on Wednesday that changing customer preferences were bringing greater attention to vehicles offering alternative powertrains, different running costs and newer technologies. Its assessment reflects enquiries and market activity, although it did not disclose sales volumes, transaction values or comparative demand figures.

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The Arabian Post

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