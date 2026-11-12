Wizz Air Half-Year Earnings Sink As Fuel Costs Surge Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Wizz Air's first-half net profit plunged 66.6 per cent as higher jet fuel prices and disruption to Middle East operations outweighed strong passenger growth, the European budget airline announced on Thursday.

The London-listed carrier reported net profit of €108.1 million for the six months ended 30 September, down from €323.5 million a year earlier. Fuel expenditure climbed 33.7 per cent to €1.24 billion, while revenue increased 13.8 per cent to €3.80 billion.

Chief executive József Váradi identified fuel as the principal challenge for the second half of the financial year, although the company said hedging arrangements were cushioning the impact of elevated prices. Wizz Air has secured coverage for 82 per cent of its second-half fuel requirements, with a price cap of $860 per metric tonne.

<p>Operating profit declined 39.8 per cent to €264.5 million, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 6 per cent to €922.4 million. Total operating expenses increased 21.9 per cent to €3.54 billion, exceeding the pace of revenue growth.</p> <p>The airline carried 46.1 million passengers, an increase of 26.2 per cent, as available seats expanded by 26.1 per cent to 49.8 million. Its load factor, measuring the proportion of seats filled, edged up to 92.5 per cent from 92.4 per cent.</p> <p>Fuel costs per available seat kilometre rose 14.5 per cent, whereas the equivalent measure excluding fuel slipped 0.3 per cent. Wizz Air said its average fuel price, including hedging and delivery premiums, was $176 per metric tonne higher than in the corresponding period last year.</p> See also US relocates tankers from second British base amid threats <p>The company also faced lower revenue per unit of capacity, which declined 2.9 per cent across the half-year. Average revenue per passenger fell 9.9 per cent to €82.50, reflecting weaker yields during the first quarter and a shift towards shorter European routes.</p> <p>Performance improved substantially during the July-to-September quarter. Net profit rose 7.4 per cent to €306.3 million, despite a 28.7 per cent increase in fuel expenditure. Quarterly revenue climbed 19.9 per cent to €2.29 billion, and operating profit advanced 8.8 per cent to €447.8 million.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The contrasting quarterly figures underline the damage sustained earlier in the financial year when conflict in the Middle East disrupted services and affected ticket pricing. Wizz Air resumed flights to Tel Aviv in late May but has postponed restarting services to Abu Dhabi and Dubai because airspace restrictions require longer, more expensive routings.</p> <p>Management said October revenue per available seat kilometre increased by approximately 5 per cent from a year earlier, with ticket revenue per passenger up 7 per cent. It expects third-quarter unit revenue to grow by a low-single-digit percentage, alongside seat capacity growth of approximately 19 per cent.</p> <p>However, the airline forecasts that unit costs excluding fuel will increase by a mid-single-digit percentage over the full financial year, citing transitional expenses. It has not issued a full-year profit forecast amid uncertainty surrounding fuel prices and regional operations.</p> <p>The company said bookings for November and December represented approximately 70 per cent and 40 per cent of available seats respectively when it assessed trading. Higher average fares were offsetting weaker load factors as winter capacity expanded.</p> See also China deploys waterproof humanoids for rainy traffic trials <p>Fleet availability remains another operational constraint. At the end of September, 22 aircraft were grounded for Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engine inspections, compared with 35 a year earlier. The carrier expects that number to fall to between 15 and 20 by the end of March 2027.</p> <p>The airline said its punctuality improved to more than 70 per cent during the period, despite operating approximately 23 per cent more flights than a year earlier. Fewer cancellations helped reduce disruption charges and improve crew efficiency. Maintenance, materials and repair expenses nevertheless rose 28.5 per cent to €263.7 million, partly because of heavier aircraft inspections and the return of older jets. Airport, handling and en-route charges increased 16.1 per cent to €947.8 million.</p> <p>Wizz Air ended September with €2.39 billion in total cash, against €2.13 billion at the end of March. Net debt increased to €5.16 billion from €4.94 billion over the same period, while its fleet comprised 276 aircraft.</p> <p>During the half-year, the airline took delivery of 16 Airbus A321neo aircraft and three A321neo XLR aircraft, while returning five older aircraft. It also announced operating bases in Madrid, Valencia and Santiago de Compostela, alongside planned bases in Pristina and Brasov.</p> <h2></h2>