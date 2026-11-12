Uforce Reaches $6 Billion Valuation With British Backing Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> London-based defence technology company Uforce has secured a valuation of approximately $6 billion through a $700 million financing round backed by Britain's National Wealth Fund, marking a significant expansion of government-supported investment in military drone technology.

The financing represents the state-owned fund's largest defence investment, strengthening its involvement in a sector receiving increased attention from the British government. Uforce, established by Ukrainian entrepreneurs and headquartered in London, develops autonomous military systems for operations across land, sea and air.

The transaction follows earlier fundraising discussions that placed Uforce's prospective valuation at approximately $5 billion. The higher valuation reflects growing investor interest in battlefield-tested unmanned systems, particularly technologies developed through Ukraine's military operations against Russian forces.

<p>The precise amount committed by the National Wealth Fund has not been publicly established. Details concerning the final allocation among participating investors, ownership arrangements and the financing structure also remain limited.</p> <p>Uforce previously attracted investment from venture capital firms including Lakestar and Shield Capital. A $50 million seed financing round in March valued the business above $1 billion, establishing its position among the growing number of privately owned defence technology companies attracting substantial institutional capital.</p> <p>The latest fundraising would represent a sixfold increase over that earlier valuation, although private company valuations depend on financing terms and do not necessarily reflect realised market values.</p> <p>Valor Equity Partners, the investment firm led by Antonio Gracias, had been involved in discussions concerning a larger financing round. Those negotiations initially contemplated approximately $500 million in funding at a valuation approaching $5 billion.</p> <p>The National Wealth Fund's participation aligns with the British government's efforts to direct more public investment towards defence manufacturing, advanced technologies and strategically important industrial capabilities.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> See also Servers widens dedicated server network with six facilities <p>The fund received an additional £15.4 billion allocation under the government's latest budgetary measures, alongside instructions to prioritise defence, artificial intelligence and critical minerals.</p> <p>Its expanded mandate is intended to encourage private investment in sectors considered important to national security and economic resilience. Government participation can also help companies secure additional commercial financing for manufacturing expansion and technological development.</p> <p>Uforce brings together several Ukrainian defence manufacturers whose equipment has been deployed during the war. Its portfolio includes the Magura family of unmanned surface vessels, Nemesis aerial strike drones, ground robotic platforms and systems designed to counter hostile drones.</p> <p>The company's maritime technology has attracted particular attention because Ukrainian forces have used unmanned vessels against Russian naval assets in the Black Sea. Such operations have demonstrated the potential of comparatively inexpensive autonomous platforms to challenge larger conventional military systems.</p> <p>Chief executive Oleg Rogynskyy has positioned Uforce as a supplier capable of adapting Ukrainian battlefield innovations for Western armed forces. Its business strategy combines operational experience with expanded production capacity outside Ukraine.</p> <p>The company has been developing manufacturing partnerships and engineering capabilities across several countries, seeking to reduce dependence on individual production locations and improve the availability of essential components.</p> <p>Britain forms an important part of that strategy. Uforce introduced its first UK-developed autonomous surface vessel, the Magura MV7, in August, with testing conducted in British waters.</p> <p>The vessel was designed to operate under Atlantic conditions, including challenging sea states and temperatures. Its development formed part of a wider British research, testing and evaluation programme intended to adapt Ukrainian technology for allied military requirements.</p> See also Anthropic confirms Claude circumvented Georgia election data paywall <p>Uforce subsequently introduced the larger Magura MV11, developed through its design and research operations in Portugal. The platform was presented as a modular vessel capable of supporting different unmanned systems and maritime missions.</p> <p>The company's expansion also extends beyond Europe. A November agreement with Taiwan-based AerosoarX established a framework for exploring cooperation on components and supply chains.</p> <p>That arrangement focuses on potential access to Taiwan's semiconductor, communications and precision manufacturing industries, areas considered important for producing advanced autonomous equipment.</p> <p>Uforce has emphasised the importance of diversifying suppliers as demand increases for military drones and associated electronic systems. Component availability, manufacturing lead times and dependable delivery arrangements remain significant operational considerations.</p> <p>The company also maintains a United States presence, where its activities include developing relationships with defence customers and pursuing opportunities for domestic production.</p> <p>Its broader product range incorporates command-and-control technology, remote weapon systems and equipment intended to intercept aerial threats.</p> <p>Uforce's commercial development remains closely connected to military procurement decisions, where equipment performance, manufacturing reliability and compatibility with existing defence systems influence purchasing requirements.</p> <p>The company is also a founding participant in the EU–Ukraine Drone Alliance, an initiative designed to strengthen cooperation between Ukrainian manufacturers and European defence industries.</p> <h2></h2>