Forged Court Directives Trigger Probe Into Website Blocking Arabian Post
The Department of Telecommunications issued blocking directions on July 21 and September 2, covering 34 and 95 websites respectively. The instructions relied on documents attributed to the Rajasthan High Court and Allahabad High Court, neither of which could be located in the courts' official records.
The Allahabad High Court filed a complaint on November 6 after an internal examination established that an order supposedly issued by Justice Garima Prashad on August 14 did not exist. Police registered a case against unidentified persons under provisions covering cheating, forgery and the use of forged documents.
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