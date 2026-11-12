Turkish Airlines Adds Chengdu To Mainland China Services Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Turkish Airlines began scheduled flights between Istanbul and Chengdu on Wednesday, November 11, adding a fourth mainland Chinese destination to its network and establishing a new direct service to western China.

The carrier will operate three return flights weekly between Istanbul Airport and Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, complementing its existing services to Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. The new connection gives passengers travelling from Sichuan province access to the airline's international network through its Istanbul hub.

Flights from Istanbul are scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with departures from Chengdu on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The regular service will use Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft configured with 300 seats, comprising 30 in business class and 270 in economy.

Turkish Airlines chairman Murat Şeker attended an event marking the inaugural service and identified China as an important market for the company. He said the addition of Chengdu would strengthen its presence in the country and support commercial, cultural and tourism links between Türkiye and China.

The airline's expansion brings it into direct competition with Sichuan Airlines, which already operates nonstop flights between Chengdu and Istanbul. Both carriers serve Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, providing passengers with additional options on a route connecting southwest China with Türkiye and onward destinations.

The first Turkish Airlines flight, TK226, departed Istanbul on November 11. Published schedules show a departure time of 2.05am and arrival in Chengdu at 3.40pm local time, with a scheduled flying time of eight hours and 35 minutes. The corresponding return service, TK227, leaves Chengdu at 12.45am and arrives in Istanbul at 5.55am, taking ten hours and ten minutes.

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Although the airline has designated the Boeing 787-9 for regular operations, the inaugural Istanbul departure was scheduled to use a Boeing 777-300ER. Flight schedules indicate the Dreamliner will take over from the following Istanbul departure on November 13. This distinction applies to the launch flight rather than a change to the planned weekly frequency.

Chengdu is the capital of Sichuan province and an important centre for manufacturing, technology and transport. The city's economic activities include electronics, automotive production and aviation, providing a potential base for corporate travel alongside passenger demand generated by tourism and family visits.

The addition of Chengdu also extends Turkish Airlines' mainland China coverage beyond the major eastern and southern commercial centres served by its established routes. Travellers from western China can now reach Istanbul on the airline's own aircraft without first connecting through another Chinese city.

For passengers travelling beyond Türkiye, Istanbul Airport functions as the transfer point for services across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. The Chengdu flights are therefore intended to serve both direct travel between the two cities and connecting journeys through the carrier's broader network.

The new flights also alter the range of itineraries available to passengers comparing nonstop and connecting services. Sichuan Airlines already provides a direct link on the same city pair, while Turkish Airlines can offer connections under its own network from Istanbul. The companies have an existing codeshare relationship on some services, although the availability of individual connections depends on schedules and ticketing arrangements. The launch does not establish a new nonstop market between Chengdu and Istanbul; it adds a second operating airline to an established route.

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The route was announced earlier this year, with reservations opening in July for the November start. Its three-times-weekly timetable forms part of the airline's northern winter schedule, rather than a daily operation. Departure days differ between the two directions because the eastbound and westbound journeys cross several time zones.

Chengdu's tourism attractions include Sichuan cuisine and facilities associated with giant panda conservation. The city holds UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy status, a designation reflecting its culinary traditions. These attractions contribute to its appeal as a destination for international visitors, although the airline has not disclosed passenger bookings for the new flights.

Chengdu authorities have also identified international air connectivity as a priority for the city's aviation hub. Municipal information published before the launch recorded 86 scheduled international and regional nonstop routes from Chengdu at the end of June, illustrating the scale of its existing overseas connections.

The published Turkish Airlines timetable lists flight numbers TK226 for Istanbul to Chengdu and TK227 for the return journey. All advertised departure and arrival times are local, with Chengdu five hours ahead of Istanbul during November.