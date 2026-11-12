ONYX Hospitality Group Unveils Plans For Amari Samui Resort And Villas, Elevating Its Premium Resort Offering On Koh Samui Arabian Post
Representing an investment of more than THB 700 million, the project will add more than 65 beachfront suites and private pool villas designed for travellers who seek more space, greater privacy and a heightened sense of exclusivity. Scheduled to open in 2029, the new resort will complement the established facilities and services of Amari Koh Samui, offering a refined expression of contemporary island living.
The investment reflects ONYX Hospitality Group's Quality-Led Growth strategy, which focuses on carefully selected opportunities, exceptional locations and sustainable long-term value creation. Set on Chaweng Beach, the expansion is a compelling opportunity to enhance an established resort in one of Thailand's most sought-after leisure destinations, building on the strength of the Amari brand and its existing operations.
Yuthachai Charanachitta, Group CEO, ONYX Hospitality Group, said:“At ONYX Hospitality Group, our ambition is to build a distinctive and enduring hospitality portfolio across Asia Pacific, guided by quality-led growth and long-term value creation. Our focus goes beyond expanding our footprint: we are strengthening our brands, enhancing guest experiences and investing in destinations that offer compelling opportunities for sustainable growth.
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