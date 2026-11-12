December Is The Last Window For $800,000 U.S. Residency Investment Arabian Post

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The cost of obtaining U.S. permanent residency through investment is expected to rise from January 1, 2027, adding urgency for investors who want to file under the current $800,000 EB-5 threshold.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program

From January 1, 2027, the minimum investment amount is due to be adjusted for inflation. While the final figure has not yet been officially confirmed, industry estimates suggest the new minimum could rise to around $900,000 to $950,000.

Because the applicable investment amount is determined by when an investor's petition is filed, December 2026 is effectively the final filing window for those hoping to proceed under the current $800,000 threshold.

For many investors, EB-5 is about more than immigration. It can support long-term plans involving education, business, career opportunities and greater flexibility to live and work in the United States.

“EB-5 has remained one of the more structured and predictable immigration routes available to people considering the United States,” said Shai Zamanian, EB-5 expert and Managing Director of

Shai Zamanian is the U.S. lawyer responsible for the most EB-5 applications filed from the Middle East with nearly 15 years of experience operating from the law offices in Downtown Dubai. To explain the upcoming changes and what they could mean in practical terms, The American Legal Center

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The session will cover how the program works, who may qualify, the expected 2027 investment increase, source-of-funds requirements and what investors should consider if they hope to file before the current threshold changes.

With the January adjustment approaching, investors already considering EB-5 may have a strong reason to begin preparing before the end of the year.

Seminar Details

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Rove Downtown, Dubai

RSVP: +971 52 446 6095

Seats are limited, RSVP to reserve your spot.

Also published on Medium.