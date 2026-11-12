LANDMARK Presents 'Destination CENTRAL': A District-Wide Celebration Inviting Global Travellers To Explore The Dynamism, Luxury, And Soul Of Central Arabian Post
|Collection Points
|Stamp Station Checkpoints
| Over 20 Collection Points across Central, including:
| Designated Checkpoints Across Central
Other Destination CENTRAL Activities At A Glance
|Experiences & Highlights
|Dates
|Locations
|Inside LANDMARK
|Destination CENTRAL Redemption Counter
|28 September 2026 – 28 February 2027
|2/F LANDMARK ATRIUM
|Destination CENTRAL Photo Booth
|28 September 2026 – 28 February 2027
|3/F Edinburgh Tower
|THE CHATER
|Now Open
|2/F LANDMARK CHATER
|Platform 1889
|Now Open
|3/F LANDMARK CHATER
|Louis Vuitton At LANDMARK
|Louis Vuitton Central Station
|Now Open
|G/F LANDMARK ATRIUM
|Le Voyage Louis Vuitton
|Now Open
|B/F LANDMARK ATRIUM
Destination CENTRAL Redemption Gifts
-
66,000 Asia Miles-equivalent to one Cathay Pacific Business Class round-trip ticket to Japan*
26,000 Asia Miles-equivalent to one Cathay Pacific Economy Class round-trip ticket to Japan*
Coffee Gift Certificate (Crew Specialty Coffee / Central Table / Emmer Pizzeria)
Christmas at The Gloucester Hotel Stage Pass
Destination CENTRAL Photobooth Experience
Destination CENTRAL Mini Camera
THE CHATER Gift Certificate (Valued at HK$50)
Christmas Ornaments
*Based on Cathay Flight Awards – Standard Awards as of 1 September 2026. Terms and conditions apply.
Hashtag: #landmarkhk #LANDMARKHK #DestinationCENTRAL
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.About LANDMARK
LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.About Hongkong Land
Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 850,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. The Group's Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures and five retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing. In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, which is due to be completed in 2028. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.
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