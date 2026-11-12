Rotarians Help Twenty-Seven Children With Top-Of-The-Line Hearing Aids

MENAFN - Amman Net) Twenty-seven children in Jordan received the gift of better hearing on Wednesday, November 11th, as Rotary clubs and others joined forces to provide them with the latest hearing aid devices.

At a festive event at the YWCA in Amman, and in the presence of the Rotary Governor of District 2452, May Monla Chmaitilly, the Amman Cosmopolitan Rotary Club, in Cooperation with Rotary International Zurich, presented the children with hearing aids.

President Bashar Musharbash welcomed the children and the guests on behalf of the Rotary Club of Amman Cosmopolitan and Rotary International Zurich.“We gather here not merely to celebrate, but to make a tangible difference in the lives of 27 children who have come from all across the Kingdom.” Musharbash assured the families that“today, these children will be able to hear their mothers' voices, their friends' laughter, and their teachers' lessons with much greater clarity. Today, 27 families will find renewed hope.

President of Amman Cosmopolitan Rotary expressed“thanks and profound gratitude to our partners in humanity-the Rotary Club of Zurich International-for their generous donation and unwavering support for this project. I would like to specifically acknowledge Ms. Rasha Oudeh, as well as the companies CEDEM AG and HEARING TECH. This support for the third year in a row is more than just a statistic; it is a testament to the fact that when charitable work is sincere and sustained, it creates a lasting impact.”

The President of Amman Cosmopolitan made an important announcement regarding the continuity of Jordan's Echoes of Hope Project.“I would like to share some wonderful news: the hearing aid grant project will continue for the coming year as well. This will allow us to continue our journey together and reach even more children who deserve to hear the world around them.”

Rotarian and Cosmopolitan team member who has worked on this project for three consecutive years, Daoud Kuttab, explained the importance of removing the stigma connected to hearing aids, saying that he uses a hearing aid and can follow all conversations.“When children are able to hear better, this significantly improves their diction, pronunciation, and overall speech clarity. Children learn to speak by listening to the sounds around them and monitoring their own voices, so amplifying speech gives their brains the clear audio input needed to form words accurately. When it is more than just a club, it is a commitment to serving the local community.

Rotary District 2452 Governor May Monla Chmaitilly spoke about Rotary's humanitarian role worldwide. She applauded the importance of giving, describing it as one of Rotary's highest ideals. She explained that serving a child in Jordan is, in essence, a service to all of humanity.

Dania Dabouqi from CEDEM's marketing department conveyed the greetings of the company President, Ms. Rasha Odeh, a member of the Zurich International club who has supported

this project for the past three years.

In addition to the families and members of the Amman Cosmopolitan Rotary, the event was also attended by Past Rotary Governor Bashar Haddad; Deputy Governor Laila Hannawi; and Assistant Governor Samar Saab.

























