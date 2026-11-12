Big Pharma Is Losing Sight Of The World's Poorest Patients
I report on the Swiss pharmaceutical industry and healthcare topics such as access to medicine, biomedical innovation, and the impact of diseases like cancer. I grew up just outside San Francisco and studied international affairs with a focus on development economics and healthcare policy. Prior to joining SWI swissinfo in 2018, I was a freelance journalist and a researcher on business and human rights.
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Some two billion people globally don't have access to essential medicine, most of whom are in low- and middle-income countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
For more than two decades, the Access to Medicine Foundation based in the Netherlands has urged the 20 largest pharmaceutical companies to make their drugs available to the poorest patients in the world. Most companies rarely launch drugs in low-income countries. If they do, the prices are too high, or health systems aren't equipped to administer the drugs.
The tenth editionExternal link of the Foundation's Access to Medicine Index, published on Tuesday, finds that access has moved from the fringes of corporate operations to become a more integral part of how companies do business.More More New treatments Swiss non-profit drugmakers team up as funding shrinks
This content was published on Aug 25, 2026 Waning commitments to global health causes and big pharma's financial imperatives are threatening the development of innovative drugs to help patients left on the sidelines of medicine.Read more: Swiss non-profit drugmakers team up as funding sh
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