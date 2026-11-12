Deutsch de Schweizer Banken generieren Wertschöpfung von 74,5 Milliarden Fr. Original Read more: Schweizer Banken generieren Wertschöpfung von 74,5 Milliarde

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Last year, the Swiss banking sector generated CHF74.5 billion ($89.56 billion) in value added, both directly and indirectly. According to a study by BAK Economics, this corresponds to a total of around 338,700 full-time jobs. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss banks generate value added of CHF74.5 billion This content was published on November 12, 2026 - 09:30 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to the study, commissioned by the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA), the banks' direct gross value added amounted to CHF43.8 billion in 2025. The sector employed the equivalent of 157,700 full-time staff. Added to this were indirect effects arising from the purchase of intermediate goods and the consumer spending of employees.

According to the study, these triggered additional value added of CHF30.7 billion and around 180,900 full-time jobs in other sectors. The total value-added effect thus amounts to 1.7 times the direct value added.

+ Switzerland and its banks

According to the study, the direct value added by the banks thus accounted for around 5.1% of Switzerland's total gross value added. Taking into account the indirect effects in other sectors, this share rose to 8.7%. In terms of jobs, the corresponding shares were 3.5% and 7.6% respectively, measured in full-time equivalents.

Key export sector

According to the study, banks also play a significant role as an export sector: exports of banking services reached a value of CHF24.4 billion in 2025. This corresponded to 14.7% of total Swiss service exports. Cross-border wealth management plays a key role in this.

According to the study, tax revenue generated directly and indirectly by the banking sector amounted to CHF16.6 billion. This corresponded to 9.3% of the total tax revenue of the federal government, cantons and municipalities.

In addition to international business, the study also highlights the importance of banks to the domestic economy. In particular, cantonal, regional and Raiffeisen banks ensured the provision of basic payment, deposit and credit services to the public and businesses, it states.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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