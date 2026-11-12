Italiano it Circa 5000 bambini nascono prematuramente in Svizzera ogni anno Original Read more: Circa 5000 bambini nascono prematuramente in Svizzera ogni

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Every year in Switzerland, around 5,000 babies are born before the 37th week of pregnancy. On Sunday, to mark World Prematurity Day, hospitals and voluntary organisations are organising a range of awareness-raising events. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss hospitals hold awareness events on World Prematurity Day This content was published on November 12, 2026 - 11:43 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to the latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), 4,920 babies were born prematurely in Switzerland in 2023. According to information from the Swiss Paediatric Society, this represents around 6% of all babies born in Switzerland.

In nine Swiss hospitals, parents of premature babies are currently supported by volunteers, the organisation Frühchen & Neokinder Schweiz stated ahead of the day of action.

On Sunday, for example, the Neonatology Department at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) will open its doors for free workshops with no registration required. The public will be able to learn about development-focused care and visit the“Baby Rescue” neonatal ambulance. The hospital is organising a non-competitive run to support families and healthcare teams.

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The Geneva University Hospital (HUG) will welcome the public on Tuesday. The programme includes a presentation of a fully equipped incubator and workshops. Parents of premature babies can also benefit from the support of volunteers who have been through similar experiences.

A baby is considered premature when born before full term, which is before the end of the 37th week of pregnancy, according to the FSO. The challenges faced by the families involved often extend well beyond their time in hospital.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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