Deutsch de Credit Suisse: Bund büsst Ex-Präsident Urs Rohner Original Read more: Credit Suisse: Bund büsst Ex-Präsident Urs R

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The former chair of Credit Suisse bank has been fined CHF25,000 ($30,000) for allegedly making false statements to Swiss regulators during a probe into surveillance of staff. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Ex-Credit Suisse chair fined for spying scandals This content was published on November 12, 2026 - 13:49 6 minutes Kilian Küttel, SRF

The Swiss finance ministry imposed the suspended fine on Urs Rohner, who served for a decade as chair of the now defunct bank.

Rohner is alleged to have committed a criminal offence. This is according to the Swiss finance ministry in a non-final penalty decision dated October 20.

The ministry has sentenced Rohner, aged 66, who served as Credit Suisse chair from 2011 to 2021, to 144 daily fines of CHF690 each, suspended, and a fine of CHF24,840 for intentionally providing false information. The offence carries a maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment.

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