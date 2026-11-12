Ex-Credit Suisse Chair Fined For Spying Scandals
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Credit Suisse: Bund büsst Ex-Präsident Urs Rohner
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Read more: Credit Suisse: Bund büsst Ex-Präsident Urs R
The Swiss finance ministry imposed the suspended fine on Urs Rohner, who served for a decade as chair of the now defunct bank.
Rohner is alleged to have committed a criminal offence. This is according to the Swiss finance ministry in a non-final penalty decision dated October 20.
The ministry has sentenced Rohner, aged 66, who served as Credit Suisse chair from 2011 to 2021, to 144 daily fines of CHF690 each, suspended, and a fine of CHF24,840 for intentionally providing false information. The offence carries a maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment.More More Where did it all go wrong for Credit Suisse?
This content was published on Feb 9, 2023 A roadmap of scandals that have led Credit Suisse to massive losses and restructuring cuts.Read more: Where did it all go wrong for Credit Su
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