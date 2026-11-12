Swiss Police Arrest 41 People In Global Drug Trafficking Crackdown
-
Deutsch
de
Bundespolizei schnappt bei internationaler Aktion 41 Verdächtige
Original
Read more: Bundespolizei schnappt bei internationaler Aktion 41 Verdäc
Between November 10 and 11, the law enforcement agencies searched a total of 84 locations in twelve Swiss cantons and in seven other countries.
In the process, they provisionally detained 41 people in Switzerland and applied for five of them to be remanded in custody. Three further suspects are currently in custody abroad pending extradition, as the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) announced on Thursday.
+ Police bust drug trafficking ring in southern Switzerland
In addition, the authorities seized over CHF2.3 million ($2.76 million), cryptocurrencies and 15 weapons. The criminal group is alleged to have been smuggling large quantities of cocaine from Latin America to Europe since 2019.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
See more Swissinfo articles in your Google results. Learn
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment