Deutsch de Bundespolizei schnappt bei internationaler Aktion 41 Verdächtige Original Read more: Bundespolizei schnappt bei internationaler Aktion 41 Verdäc

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss authorities have arrested 41 people during an international crackdown on drug trafficking. The operation targeted an alleged organisation involved in cocaine smuggling and money laundering, according to a statement from the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland and Fedpol. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss police arrest 41 people in global drug trafficking crackdown This content was published on November 12, 2026 - 13:59 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Between November 10 and 11, the law enforcement agencies searched a total of 84 locations in twelve Swiss cantons and in seven other countries.

In the process, they provisionally detained 41 people in Switzerland and applied for five of them to be remanded in custody. Three further suspects are currently in custody abroad pending extradition, as the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) announced on Thursday.

+ Police bust drug trafficking ring in southern Switzerland

In addition, the authorities seized over CHF2.3 million ($2.76 million), cryptocurrencies and 15 weapons. The criminal group is alleged to have been smuggling large quantities of cocaine from Latin America to Europe since 2019.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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