Deutsch de Schweizerin mit Ebola ist aus dem Spital entlassen worden Original Read more: Schweizerin mit Ebola ist aus dem Spital entlassen w

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss woman with Ebola has been discharged from Geneva University Hospital. The hospital has confirmed this in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss woman with Ebola is discharged from hospital This content was published on November 12, 2026 - 15:24 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The Tribune de Genève paper was the first to report on this. The woman was able to leave hospital on Wednesday after 16 days of treatment.

This means that there are no longer any patients hospitalised with Ebola in Switzerland.

+ Swiss Ebola patient in Nigeria evacuated to Switzerland

The Swiss woman had tested positive for the virus in Nigeria on October 20 and was flown to Switzerland on October 26 in a Rega air ambulance.

Her husband was also brought back to Switzerland alongside the patient. The employee of the Swiss Embassy in Nigeria was placed in isolation at the University Hospital of Zurich as a close contact, but was able to leave hospital as early as 4 November 4. He did not contract Ebola.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories N Prefer Swissinfo on Google

See more Swissinfo articles in your Google results. Learn

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....