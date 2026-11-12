Swiss Woman With Ebola Is Discharged From Hospital
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Deutsch
de
Schweizerin mit Ebola ist aus dem Spital entlassen worden
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Read more: Schweizerin mit Ebola ist aus dem Spital entlassen w
The Tribune de Genève paper was the first to report on this. The woman was able to leave hospital on Wednesday after 16 days of treatment.
This means that there are no longer any patients hospitalised with Ebola in Switzerland.
+ Swiss Ebola patient in Nigeria evacuated to Switzerland
The Swiss woman had tested positive for the virus in Nigeria on October 20 and was flown to Switzerland on October 26 in a Rega air ambulance.
Her husband was also brought back to Switzerland alongside the patient. The employee of the Swiss Embassy in Nigeria was placed in isolation at the University Hospital of Zurich as a close contact, but was able to leave hospital as early as 4 November 4. He did not contract Ebola.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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