Swiss Market Index Sets New Record High Of Over 15,200 Points

“Investors have clearly been gripped by 'summit fever' once again,” said one investor. According to market sources, the rally is being driven by falling energy prices, strong quarterly results and hopes of a sustained economic recovery.

Uncertainties remain

However, there are also voices of caution. With concerns over interest rates, geopolitical risks and doubts about AI,“a trio of potential stumbling blocks” awaits investors, according to one commentary.

On Thursday, the Nvidia crisis escalated after news emerged of a further possible romantic affair between CEO Jensen Huang and a senior manager reporting to him.

The SMI's new all-time high now stands at 15,200.17 points. The index had set its previous record high a week ago, after which it was temporarily affected by the global tech sell-off and plummeted by several hundred points.

There was also a record high for the German DAX. The leading index in Germany rose above 27,000 points for the first time. The British FTSE 100 (+0.3%) and the French CAC 30 (+0.8%) are also clearly in positive territory and not far from their all-time highs.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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