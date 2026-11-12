Français fr Guy Parmelin au sommet de la Communauté politique européenne Original Read more: Guy Parmelin au sommet de la Communauté politique europe

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Some 45 heads of state and government are in Dublin on Thursday for the European Political Community (EPC) summit. Swiss President Guy Parmelin is among those attending. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss president joins European summit in Dublin This content was published on November 12, 2026 - 16:21 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The advantage of the EPC is that, unlike the European Union, it brings together leaders from all European countries, said Irish Prime Minister and host of the event Micheál Martin, at the opening of the summit. The meeting set out to address challenges of connectivity in the fields of energy and technology, as well as between people.

Guy Parmelin was scheduled to take part in a discussion on strengthening European competitiveness through innovation, connectivity and energy security, his department announced last week.

Leaders from the EU, NATO, the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe are attending the CPE, as is Canada, in its capacity as a guest.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories N Prefer Swissinfo on Google

See more Swissinfo articles in your Google results. Learn

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....