Swiss President Joins European Summit In Dublin
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Guy Parmelin au sommet de la Communauté politique européenne
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Read more: Guy Parmelin au sommet de la Communauté politique europe
The advantage of the EPC is that, unlike the European Union, it brings together leaders from all European countries, said Irish Prime Minister and host of the event Micheál Martin, at the opening of the summit. The meeting set out to address challenges of connectivity in the fields of energy and technology, as well as between people.
Guy Parmelin was scheduled to take part in a discussion on strengthening European competitiveness through innovation, connectivity and energy security, his department announced last week.
Leaders from the EU, NATO, the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe are attending the CPE, as is Canada, in its capacity as a guest.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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