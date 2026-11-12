Français fr BKW s'empare d'un bureau d'architecture allemand Original Read more: BKW s'empare d'un bureau d'architecture all

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss energy provider BKW Group is continuing its acquisition spree. Having recently expanded its electricity generation operations, the Bern-based energy company is now expanding its building engineering division by acquiring the German architectural firm Gerber Architekten. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss energy provider acquires German architecture firm This content was published on November 12, 2026 - 16:41 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Founded in 1966 by Eckhard Gerber, Gerber Architekten employs nearly 280 people and ranks among the largest architectural firms in Germany, BKW stated on Thursday, without disclosing the purchase price. It has offices in Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Münster and Düsseldorf, as well as other branches abroad.

Its range of services includes architecture, urban planning, landscape architecture and interior design. Gerber Architekten is an ideal complement to the BKW Engineering division and offers new opportunities for collaboration on national and international projects, added the former Bernese Power Company.

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The BKW Engineering network is the largest grouping of independent engineering, architecture, consultancy and spatial planning firms in the German-speaking world. It comprises more than 4,400 employees across more than 40 companies and 170 sites.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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