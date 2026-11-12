Switzerland Faces Extra Costs Under New EU Jobless Benefit Rules
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EU-Regeländerung bedeutet für Bern hohe Mehrkosten
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Read more: EU-Regeländerung bedeutet für Bern hohe Mehrk
The discussions centred on issues relating to the implementation of the free movement of persons. These include the EU's amended regulations on the coordination of social security, which Switzerland fears will have a significant impact on unemployment benefit for cross-border workers.
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In future, the state in which the unemployed person was last employed is to be responsible for paying unemployment benefits, rather than the state of residence. According to federal figures, there were 413,320 cross-border commuters in Switzerland in the first quarter of 2026.
According to estimates by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), this could result in additional costs of between CHF500 million ($600 million) and CHF800 million per year. The National Council is calling on the Federal Council to reject the amendment.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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