Deutsch de EU-Regeländerung bedeutet für Bern hohe Mehrkosten Original Read more: EU-Regeländerung bedeutet für Bern hohe Mehrk

MENAFN - Swissinfo) On Thursday, the European Commission informed Bern of a change to the division of responsibilities regarding unemployed cross-border workers. The change is relevant to Switzerland due to existing agreements and is likely to result in additional costs of several hundred million francs. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland faces extra costs under new EU jobless benefit rules This content was published on November 12, 2026 - 16:44 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The discussions centred on issues relating to the implementation of the free movement of persons. These include the EU's amended regulations on the coordination of social security, which Switzerland fears will have a significant impact on unemployment benefit for cross-border workers.

+ Eight graphs on free movement and the Swiss economy

In future, the state in which the unemployed person was last employed is to be responsible for paying unemployment benefits, rather than the state of residence. According to federal figures, there were 413,320 cross-border commuters in Switzerland in the first quarter of 2026.

According to estimates by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), this could result in additional costs of between CHF500 million ($600 million) and CHF800 million per year. The National Council is calling on the Federal Council to reject the amendment.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories N Prefer Swissinfo on Google

See more Swissinfo articles in your Google results. Learn

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....