Français fr Une commission recommande de rejeter le budget 2027 Original Read more: Une commission recommande de rejeter le budget

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Debates in Parliament on the 2027 budget are set to be complicated. The House of Representative's Finance Committee has recommended that it be rejected, by 15 votes to 9. More than a hundred proposals are on the table. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss commission urges parliament to reject 2027 budget This content was published on November 12, 2026 - 16:48 1 minute Keystone-SDA

According to the committee chair, Jacques Nicolet,“we must put a budget on the table. We have not failed in our duty. But we have not managed to produce a budget that has been approved by our committee”.

+ Swiss government cuts Swissinfo funding by nearly half

The House of Representatives will begin deliberating on the budget, as in previous years, with the minority and majority positions determined by the committee. In the committee's view, the federal government has been too cautious.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories N Prefer Swissinfo on Google

See more Swissinfo articles in your Google results. Learn

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....