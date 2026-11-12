Swiss Commission Urges Parliament To Reject 2027 Budget
-
Français
fr
Une commission recommande de rejeter le budget 2027
Original
Read more: Une commission recommande de rejeter le budget
According to the committee chair, Jacques Nicolet,“we must put a budget on the table. We have not failed in our duty. But we have not managed to produce a budget that has been approved by our committee”.
+ Swiss government cuts Swissinfo funding by nearly half
The House of Representatives will begin deliberating on the budget, as in previous years, with the minority and majority positions determined by the committee. In the committee's view, the federal government has been too cautious.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
See more Swissinfo articles in your Google results. Learn
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment