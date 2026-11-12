Cabinet Approves Rs 62,370 Crore Subsidy Budget For P&K Fertilisers In Rabi 2026-27

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Cabinet has approved Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the Rabi 2026-27 season, with a tentative budgetary requirement of Rs 62,370.02 crore.

The subsidy will be applicable from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, and will cover P&K fertilisers, including Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPKS grades.

The approved budgetary requirement is Rs 24,417.73 crore higher than the Rs 37,952.29 crore allocated for the Rabi 2025-26 season.

The subsidy will be provided to fertiliser companies at approved and notified rates to ensure the availability of these fertilisers to farmers at affordable prices.

The government has cited recent trends in international prices of fertilisers and key inputs, including urea, DAP, Muriate of Potash (MOP) and sulphur, as the basis for rationalising the subsidy.

Under the NBS scheme, which has been in operation since April 1, 2010, the government provides subsidies on 28 grades of P&K fertilisers, including DAP, through fertiliser manufacturers and importers.

(KNN Bureau)

