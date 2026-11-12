BEE Organises Webinar To Discuss Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy Integration

MENAFN - KNN India)The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, organised a webinar on energy conservation and conducted awareness activities during the BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week 2026, observed from November 1 to 7.

The webinar, held on November 2, covered India's energy efficiency initiatives, industrial energy conservation, technological interventions and the role of the Standards and Labelling Programme in promoting energy-efficient appliances.

Experts and representatives from TERI, AEEE, IIT, CLASP and SEforALL discussed energy efficiency measures, market trends, consumer behaviour and Demand Side Management (DSM). The sessions also examined how DSM can help optimise electricity consumption, improve grid flexibility and support renewable energy integration.

BEE Director General Krushna Chandra Panigrahy, in his inaugural address, highlighted the role of energy efficiency in sustainable development and called for efforts to promote energy-efficient practices across sectors.

The webinar was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Power, Central Public Sector Undertakings, manufacturers' associations, industry and other stakeholders.

As part of the awareness activities, BEE officials and employees took an Energy Conservation Pledge at the bureau's New Delhi office on November 2. The bureau also observed a Switch-Off Hour from 10 am to 11 am, encouraging employees to switch off lights and non-essential electrical equipment when not in use.

BEE also conducted a seven-day social media campaign under the theme "Save Energy" and the hashtag #BRICSforLiFE to promote energy-efficient practices and responsible electricity consumption.

(KNN Bureau)

