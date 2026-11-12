Cabinet Approves 8.449-Km Aqua Line Extension From Noida Sector 51 To Greater Noida Sector 4

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Cabinet has approved an 8.449-km extension of the Noida Metro Aqua Line from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4, covering five elevated stations.

The extension will increase the active Metro rail network in Noida and Greater Noida to 71.878 km after the corridor becomes operational.

The project will provide interchange connectivity with the Delhi Metro Blue Line at Noida Sector 61 and connect residential, commercial, educational and healthcare hubs across the two cities.

The proposed corridor will improve access to areas including Noida sectors 60, 70, 73 and 122, as well as Greater Noida Sector 4. It will also connect locations near Gaur City, commercial establishments, IT offices, schools and hospitals.

The extension is expected to improve public transport connectivity, reduce dependence on road-based transport and ease traffic congestion. It is also expected to reduce emissions by encouraging greater use of metro services.

(KNN Bureau)

