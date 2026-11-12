FISME Says Proposed GST Reforms Could Help Msmes Adapt, Close And Restart Businesses Seeks Data To Assess Impact

MENAFN - KNN India)Changes to GST registration amendment, cancellation and revocation procedures could help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) adapt business operations, reduce administrative delays and restart activities with greater certainty, according to the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME).

The industry body highlighted that businesses frequently relocate, add new premises, reorganise operations or shut down activities. Delays in updating registration details can create discrepancies between GST records and actual business operations, while unclear closure procedures can leave entrepreneurs uncertain about their continuing tax obligations.

Simpler Amendments and Cancellation Procedures

Rule 19 of the Central GST Rules governs amendments to registration details, while Section 29 and Rules 20–23 deal with cancellation-related matters.

The GST reform package includes automatic updates to registration details, phased automatic voluntary cancellation and system-based processing of cancellation and revocation applications, including through proposed Rule 23A.

However, pending returns and outstanding tax dues remain important conditions in cancellation-related proceedings. Changes requiring a new Permanent Account Number (PAN) cannot be treated as ordinary amendments to an existing GST registration.

Predictable Exit Could Encourage Entrepreneurship

FISME said simpler amendment procedures could help businesses modify locations and operations without prolonged approval delays.

Predictable voluntary closure could also allow entrepreneurs to settle their obligations, redeploy capital and attempt new ventures. Similarly, a clear route for cancellation revocation could help businesses restore compliance and resume operations after resolving defaults, it noted.

The federation stressed the importance of distinguishing voluntary cancellation by businesses from cancellation initiated by tax authorities, as the two involve different circumstances and procedures.

GST Reform Beneficiary Numbers Remain Unclear

FISME emphasised that a consolidated estimate of MSMEs likely to benefit from the registration amendment, cancellation and revocation changes is not available.

The government estimated in September 2025 that simplified registration could benefit around 96 per cent of new GST applicants. Separately, Business Standard reported a potential reach of around 9.5 lakh small sellers under the simplified e-commerce registration facility.

India had 1,73,350 exporting MSMEs in 2024-25, according to an official government release, while approximately 1.70 crore GST taxpayers were registered as of September 2026.

These figures represent different populations and should not be added together or treated as counts of reform beneficiaries.

The simplified registration estimate refers to potential applicants, the e-commerce figure to a reported seller population, and the exporter figure to a historical sector estimate. Total GST registrations also include different taxpayer categories and multiple registrations associated with the same PAN.

Need for Better Data on Actual Benefits

Assessing the impact of the reforms would require data on unique enterprises completing registration amendments, voluntary cancellations and revocation applications, along with the time saved through the revised processes, FISME said.

The federation suggested seeking PAN-deduplicated, MSME-linked data from the GST Network (GSTN) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on registration applicants, refund claimants, blocked-credit cases, small-demand notices, and cancellation and revocation applications.

Member associations could also collect consent-based case studies documenting application timelines, amounts involved and supporting documents. While such cases could illustrate the practical impact of the changes, they should not be treated as representative national estimates, it added.

FISME said combining administrative data on actual uptake with individual business experiences could provide a clearer assessment of whether the GST reforms are reducing compliance costs and helping entrepreneurs adapt, close or restart their businesses.

(KNN Bureau)

