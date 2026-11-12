Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer II Heads To Auction With $6 Million Starting Bid

MENAFN - USA Art News) Apainting by fantasy art master, titled Death Dealer II, will debut at auction onwith an opening bid of. The online auction is scheduled to run fromto

The artwork, which Frazetta kept in his personal collection until his death in 2010, was consigned by his family. It depicts the faceless Death Dealer raising a pickaxe against alien beings in a fiery, smoke-filled gray landscape, reflecting a scene among Frazetta's favorites.

Fenella Theis, a sales specialist at Joopiter, stated via email:“The opening bid reflects both the significance of the painting and the strength of the market for Frazetta's most celebrated works. We anticipate strong interest not only from collectors of fine art, fantasy art, and comics, but also from those who recognize Frazetta's extraordinary influence across popular culture.”

Frazetta originally conceived the Death Dealer character in the early 1970s, describing it as“my death symbol, on the battlefield.” The character has since appeared on book and album covers, in novels, comic books, and as action figures.

Frazetta's work has seen increasing market success, including the 2018 sale of Death Dealer 6 ( 1990 ) for $1.7 million at Heritage Auctions. This trend culminated in the record-breaking $13.5 million sale of Man Ape ( 1967 ) in 2025, also at Heritage. This coincides with growing institutional interest, notably a dedicated Frazetta gallery at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Theis added:“Fantasy art is now firmly part of the fine art conversation, with Frazetta's paintings regularly achieving multimillion-dollar results. At the same time, a generation raised on his imagery has emerged as a serious collecting audience. This combination of cultural relevance, institutional recognition, and proven market demand gives us tremendous confidence in the category.”

Death Dealer II will be exhibited in Miami's Design District from December 2 to December 6 during Miami Art Week to attract global collectors. This marks the first time a Frazetta work will be shown during Art Basel Miami Beach in over a decade, according to Theis.

Source: Artnet News