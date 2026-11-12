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Hiroshi Sato Sees Figurative Art As Antidote To AI Era


Date: 2026-11-12 02:07:39

(MENAFN- USA Art News) San Francisco-based painter Hiroshi Sato embraces representational figurative painting as a response to what he describes as a growing detachment from reality in the age of artificial intelligence. His work, which blends stylistic elements of the Bay Area Figurative Movement with compositions reminiscent of Edward Hopper, aims to capture the disquiet of contemporary existence.

Sato states that the COVID-19 pandemic significantly altered his perspective on both political and artistic matters, prompting this shift in his creative approach. He shared this during a visit to his studio in San Francisco's Mission District, one of the few remaining artist spaces in an area where many were displaced during the dot-com boom.

An example of his recent work is Potato Chip Board (2026), an oil on canvas piece. This approach contrasts with his earlier practice, which he noted was not driven by a desire to reconnect with the real.

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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