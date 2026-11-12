Hiroshi Sato Sees Figurative Art As Antidote To AI Era
Sato states that the COVID-19 pandemic significantly altered his perspective on both political and artistic matters, prompting this shift in his creative approach. He shared this during a visit to his studio in San Francisco's Mission District, one of the few remaining artist spaces in an area where many were displaced during the dot-com boom.
An example of his recent work is Potato Chip Board (2026), an oil on canvas piece. This approach contrasts with his earlier practice, which he noted was not driven by a desire to reconnect with the real.
Source: Hyperallergic
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