Smithsonian Showcases Indigenous Films From 5 Nations, 6 Languages

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thewill host its annualonline from, celebrating Indigenous filmmakers across the Western Hemisphere. The program offers documentaries, features, animations, and short films by Indigenous artists from the Western Hemisphere and Arctic regions.

All films will be available on demand starting November 13 at 5 PM ET and concluding on November 27, 2026, at 5 PM ET. With the exception of “Remaining Native,” all selections are accessible globally. This year's showcase features four feature films and 10 short films, representing filmmakers from Canada, Guatemala, Mexico, Uruguay, and the United States. The works incorporate Chatino, Chuukese, Dené, Inuktitut, K'iche', and Numu languages.

Support for the Native Cinema Showcase was provided by the Walt Disney Company. Films can be streamed at si/native-cinema-showcase-2026/. The feature film lineup includes:

La Raya (Mexico, 2024, 80 min.), directed by Yolanda Cruz (Chatino), in Spanish and Chatino with English subtitles. Medicine Ball (USA, 2026, 80 min.), directed by Leya Hale (Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota/Diné). Remaining Native (USA, 2025, 87 min.), directed by Paige Bethmann (Haudenosaunee). Uiksaringitara (Wrong Husband) (Canada, 2025, 100 min.), directed by Zacharias Kunuk (Inuk), in Inuktitut with English subtitles. This film contains scenes of physical violence.

The short film selections include:

Becoming Buffalo (USA, 2025, 25 min.), directed by Montana Cypress (Miccosukee). Deneege Leł Ghu Kk'ots'eedeneeyh Te Heł Hoozoonh Ts'e Denots'edeneeyh/We Get Better When We Tan Moose Hides (USA, 2026, 5 min.), directed by Brittany Woods-Orrison (Koyukon Dené), in Dené with English subtitles. This film contains scenes of hunting, trapping, and preparing animals. Do you Speak Paiute? (USA, 2025, 4 min.), directed by Taylor Uchytil (Agai Dicutta Walker River Paiute), in Numu and English with English subtitles. Iikaiksimatsa'pao'p: Grateful to Be on the Land (Canada, 2025, 13 min.), directed by Trevor Solway (Blackfoot). Legend of Fry-Roti: Rise of the Dough (USA, 2025, 9 min.), directed by Sabrina Saleha (Navajo/Bengali). Redbird (USA, 2024, 13 min.), directed by Emma Barrow (Cherokee Nation), in English and Cherokee with English subtitles. Saq Nikté y El Espíritu de la Máscara/Saq Nikté and the Spirit of the Mask (Guatemala/Uruguay, 2025, 5 min.), directed by Ester Weiner (Mayan), in K'iche' with English subtitles. The Arrangements (USA, 2025, 15 min.), directed by Sonny Ganaden, in English and Chuukese with English subtitles. Tule (USA, 2024, 4 min.), directed by Jocelyn Garcia (Pomo/Chicana). Twisted Braid (USA, 2025, 5 min.), directed by Ricky-Thomas Serikawa (Native Hawaiian).

Source: Hyperallergic