Yokohama Triennale Reveals“Whalefall” Theme For 2027 Edition

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistic directorsandhave announced“Whalefall: News and Rumours from the Ocean Floor” as the theme for the, set to open next year. The exhibition is scheduled to run fromtoat the

The upcoming show will draw on two deep-sea phenomena, both linked to Japanese folk tales, as its core concepts. One is the oarfish, which is traditionally believed to signal impending disaster when it ascends from the deep ocean. The other is“whale fall,” the process where deceased whale bodies sink to the seafloor, fostering new ecosystems for marine life.

According to a press release, the exhibition aims“to look at the contemporary world, which appears to be sinking under the weight of various crises, and to find signs of emerging life and futures amongst these narratives of ending.” The oarfish metaphor will guide explorations into the history of communication, encompassing everything from the telegraph and panorama to social media and AI. Costinaș and Guerrero describe AI as“the ultimate deception, a digestion of the past that forecloses the new.”

The whale's body serves as a metaphor for a planned architectural intervention within the Yokohama Museum of Art, located near the Yokohama port. The museum's atrium will become“the thoracic cavity, or perhaps the hull of a large ship, in which artistic practices rooted in different genealogies gather and new worlds grow from the ocean floor.”

The triennale's unconventional theme carries elements of both exploration and optimism. The press release states:“Much of contemporary anxiety presumes the spectre of a monster that would eat humanity and the world. And yet what if humanity could devour this monster instead, and overcome these fears? To reverse the disaster narratives, we look down, to find hope in the dark and teeming depths, in a collective digestion.”

Source: Artforum