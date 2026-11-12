Wolfgang Tillmans Receives Henri Cartier-Bresson Lifetime Award

MENAFN - USA Art News) German photographerhas been named the third recipient of the. The announcement coincides with the opening of the Paris Photo fair.

Tillmans, who gained prominence in the early 1990s for his intimate portrayals of youth culture, was recognized for his“outstanding contribution to the photographic medium.” He previously became the first photographer and non-British artist to win the Turner Prize in 2000. His works have appeared on album covers for artists such as Frank Ocean and the Pet Shop Boys, and have been featured in major retrospectives at the Tate Modern and the Centre Pompidou. More recently, his photography has graced the covers of books by political theorist Anton Jäger and novelist Vincenzo Latronico.

Tillmans follows Sophie Calle and Susan Meiselas as recipients of the award. His gallerist, Maureen Paley, described him in an interview with Ocula as an“impressive artist, visionary and thinker.” Tillmans expressed his gratitude on Instagram, stating,“I am very proud to be part of the lineage,” and adding,“Even though I work in the larger field of contemporary art and my practice spans from installation to sound to video, it is almost always touching and centred around the lens, and photography is really at the heart of what I do.”

He further commented on his artistic process:“I sometimes think I'm actually just taking pictures, doing it so others don't have to, but that's only half the truth. I get pleasure from the experimentation of 'Can I take a picture of this?... Is it possible to take a picture of this?' That is an ongoing challenge and that is never answered.”

Source: Artforum