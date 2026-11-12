Vandalized Banksy Mural Found In Norfolk Storage 120 Miles From Hull

MENAFN - USA Art News) A Banksy mural that was vandalized and subsequently saved has been located by the. The semi-anonymous artist created the piece inonin, a port city in. The BBC has reported that the artwork is currently held in storage in, overfrom its original location, and its future remains uncertain.

The mural depicts a young boy, appearing ready for battle in a helmet and brandishing a wooden sword with a pencil attached to its tip. He exclaims,“draw the raised bridge!” while seemingly seated on a graffiti tag. The artwork features a pun on the bridge's state, as it has been closed to traffic since 1994 due to its poor condition and is frozen in a raised position. Banksy also incorporated the idiom of the pen being mightier than the sword by affixing a real writing implement to a mock weapon.

Although Banksy typically does not provide explanations for his works, some interpreted the piece as a commentary on Brexit; the referendum occurred in 2016, with 68% of Hull's voters choosing to leave the European Union. The mural was initially painted over in white by vandals but was quickly salvaged by a window cleaner who acted promptly. Some observers noted the irony that authorities in Hull, which was designated the UK's“city of culture” in 2017, failed to protect the artwork.

According to a city filing, the Hull City Council stated it would pay a company approximately £60,000 ($79,420) to relocate the 22-foot-wide mural to the city's Trinity Market, where a display case would also be constructed and installed for it. The city council has not responded to repeated BBC inquiries regarding whether this contract was awarded. Local councilor Rosie Nicola told the news network,“Nobody will tell us where this painting is and when it's going to be put on display. It's wrong.”

The artwork's whereabouts were alluded to in 2025 during a council committee meeting when Angela Blake, the city's assistant director of major projects, was questioned about its location.“It's a secret,” she replied. Chris Jackson, the council's executive director for regeneration, added,“I'm not sure we're allowed to say.” Engineering firm Alan Wood and Partners secured a £900,000 ($1.2 million) contract to dismantle the bridge and preserve the artwork, the BBC reported. The artist's identity remained anonymous for years, with various rumors circulating. In March, Reuters claimed to reveal his given name and backstory.

Source: ARTnews