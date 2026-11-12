American Fusion(TM) Inc. (AMFN) Seeks Independent Review Of Texatron(TM) Technology As It Plans North Texas Research Campus

The company says an independent third-party review of its Texatron(TM) fusion platform is underway, with the on-site evaluation finalizing on November 10. The reviewer's final report is expected before the end of November, although the findings have not yet been disclosed. The review is intended to provide an external assessment of the company's technology and engineering development; it is not certification of commercial performance or proof of fusion energy production. American Fusion(TM) also expects to close on a North Texas Ranch Facility before Thanksgiving, subject to customary closing requirements. The proposed property is intended to accommodate expanded research, engineering, testing and assembly activities as the company develops its fusion platform.

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American Fusion(TM) (OTCBQ: AMFN), a developer of next-generation fusion energy technologies, is seeking an independent assessment of its Texatron(TM) fusion technology while preparing to acquire a dedicated research and development property in North Texas. The two developments, announced November 9 in the company's latest release, mark parallel efforts to advance its technical program and establish infrastructure for its next stage of engineering work ( ).

The independent reviewer has conducted an on-site evaluation at company facilities until November 10. American Fusion(TM) expects a final report before the end of November, subject to completion of the review process. The company said it plans to...

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