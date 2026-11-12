Missionirnewsbreaks A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Reports Q3 Revenue Of $10.9 Million, Record Smart Cart Deliveries

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ), a provider of smart retail technology, reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of $10.9 million, compared with $5.9 million in the preceding quarter and $1.5 million in the year-ago period, driven by increased smart cart deliveries. The company delivered a record 2,000 smart carts during the quarter, exceeding total deliveries for the first half of 2026. Gross profit rose to $3.7 million from $2.5 million sequentially, while gross margin declined to 33.4% from 42.6%, reflecting shipments of lower-margin, earlier-generation models. Operating loss narrowed sequentially to $6.8 million from $7.6 million, while net loss decreased to $6.6 million from $7.3 million.

The company reiterated its targets of 10,000 cumulative smart cart deliveries by year-end 2026 and 19,000 by year-end 2027, based on existing backlog. A2Z also maintained its expectation of at least $25 million in smart cart revenue for the second half of 2026, excluding retail media contributions. In early October, the company completed its acquisition of Hedia, a profitable in-store retail media business generating approximately $20 million in annual revenue. Management expects fourth-quarter smart cart deliveries to exceed the total delivered during the first nine months of 2026.

To view the full press release, visit

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) is transforming in-store retail through a connected in-store commerce platform that brings together shopper engagement, retail media, data and in-store intelligence.

At the center of A2Z Cust2Mate's connected in-store commerce platform is its AI-powered Smart Cart, which creates a continuous digital connection with shoppers throughout the in-store journey. The platform enhances and simplifies shopping, enables retailers and brands to engage shoppers, delivers targeted retail media and offers at the point of decision, and captures real-time data and intelligence on in-store shopper behavior.

Retail media is a growing part of A2Z Cust2Mate's business, building on its digital in-store touchpoints, media inventory, shopper journey data and measurement capabilities. A2Z Cust2Mate brings together technology, data and commercial capabilities to create new ways for retailers and brands to engage shoppers, monetize the physical store and measure impact closer to the point of purchase.

A2Z Cust2Mate combines advanced software, AI, computer vision and purpose-built hardware in a modular platform designed for enterprise-scale deployment and chain-wide operations. The company works with retailers, brands and partners across multiple markets to bring connected, data-driven personalized experiences to physical stores and create new opportunities for revenue growth, retail media monetization, operational efficiency and loss mitigation.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZ are available in the company's newsroom at

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

class="wp-block-paragraph">MissionIR

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#99dcfdf0edf6ebd9d4f0eaeaf0f6f7d0cbb7faf6f4" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] MissionIR is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MissionIR website applicable to all content provided by MIR, wherever published or re-published: imer,