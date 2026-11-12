Investornewsbreaks Trugolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) CFO And COO Natalie Hirsch Discusses Polymath Acquisition And Blockchain Strategy On IBN Bell2bell Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TruGolf (NASDAQ: TRUG) CFO and COO Natalie Hirsch was featured in the latest episode of IBN's Bell2Bell Podcast, discussing the company's acquisition of Polymath Research Inc., which closed Oct. 8, 2026, and its expansion into digital asset infrastructure. Hirsch, who also serves as CEO and CFO of Polymath, outlined the strategic rationale behind the transaction and plans to bring the TruGolf Links franchise capitalization table onto the Polymesh blockchain. She highlighted the potential benefits of blockchain-based capitalization table management, including greater transparency, streamlined ownership transfers and digital payout structures.

Hirsch also discussed priorities for 2027, including integrating the two businesses, strengthening operations and exploring opportunities to connect digital assets with sports experiences. The interview, hosted by IBN's Stuart Smith, is part of the Bell2Bell Podcast series featuring executives discussing corporate developments, emerging technologies and growth strategies.

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About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology – because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform, E6 CONNECT, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TRUG are available in the company's newsroom at

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