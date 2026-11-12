Investornewsbreaks Nextplat Corp. (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) Reports Q3 Net Loss Reduction Of 66%, Gross Margin Expansion To 35%

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions, reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $10.5 million, compared with $13.8 million in the prior-year period, reflecting lower pharmacy reimbursement rates and retail prescription volumes. Despite the revenue decline, gross margin improved to approximately 35% from 19.9%, while net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed 66% to approximately $700,000, or $0.28 per diluted share, from $2.2 million, or $0.84 per diluted share. Pharmacy contract revenue increased 300% to approximately $2.4 million, driven by growth in higher-margin 340B services, while e-commerce revenue rose 3% to approximately $3.8 million.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $11.2 million in cash and $13.5 million in working capital, with no material unsecured debt. NextPlat continued expanding its healthcare operations through the acquisition of Scott's Pharmacy near Pensacola, Florida, and the opening of a new Jacksonville location. The company also plans to launch a nationwide medication fulfillment website in the fourth quarter, providing consumers across all 50 states with online access to prescription and over-the-counter healthcare products. Management expects contributions from its expanded pharmacy network and new contracted services to support future growth.

To view the full press release, visit:

About NextPlat Corp.

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NXPL are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN