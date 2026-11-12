Investornewsbreaks Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) Launches New Corporate Website Highlighting Advanced Materials And Research Initiatives
The website also highlights Factor X Research Group, led by retired Brig. Gen. Blaine D. Holt, which focuses on identifying and commercializing emerging technologies through research collaborations and potential strategic partnerships. Xeriant said the redesigned platform is intended to improve access to product performance data, technology developments and corporate initiatives for customers, industry partners and investors.
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About Xeriant, Inc.
Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, including advanced materials, which can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER(TM) brand, and includes NEXBOARD(TM), an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to XERI are available in the company's newsroom at
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