Investornewsbreaks Adaptogenics Health Corp. (CSE: ADPT) Positions For Emerging Peptide Market With Focus On Quality, Traceability

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Adaptogenics (CSE: ADPT) is positioning itself to address growing demand for quality assurance and transparency in the emerging regulated peptide market through a strategy focused on dependable supply, documented traceability, independent third-party verification and science-based product development. As U.S. regulators consider expanding access to certain compounded peptides while raising concerns about product purity, impurities and safety, the company plans to establish a U.S.-based, GMP-standard supply network using qualified manufacturers and independent laboratories to verify peptide identity and quality. Led by CEO Dr. J. David Warren, a medicinal and peptide chemist with more than 20 years of experience, 17 issued patents and more than 50 publications, Adaptogenics also intends to pursue research programs focused initially on mitochondrial biology and the resolution of inflammation, with the goal of developing proprietary assets supported by measurable scientific outcomes, defined development milestones and meaningful intellectual property.

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About Adaptogenics Health Corp.

Adaptogenics is building a science led company focused on identifying, acquiring, designing and advancing proprietary peptide and small molecule programs. The company is evaluating opportunities in metabolic health, muscle preservation, mitochondrial biology and inflammation, including delivery technologies intended to improve the performance of promising molecules. The company will continue its existing nutraceutical operations while evaluating GLP 1 companion products intended to address challenges associated with medical weight loss, including muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies and reduced physical function.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ADPTare available in the company's newsroom at

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